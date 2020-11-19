शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh on SC verdict, says Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop

महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री का बड़ा आरोप, कहा- भाजपा सरकार में सीबीआई बन गई है पान की दुकान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 11:14 PM IST
असलम शेख
असलम शेख - फोटो : ANI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सीबीआई जांच को लेकर आए फैसले के बाद से राजनीतिक बयानबाजी भी तेज हो गई है। विपक्षी पार्टियों ने इस फैसले को स्वागत योग्य बताया है। इसी क्रम में महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री असलम शेख ने भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर निशाना साधा है। 
असलम शेख ने कहा कि भाजपा के सरकार में सीबीआई एक पान की दुकान की तरह हो गई है जो कभी भी किसी जगह पहुंच जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार के इशारे पर सीबीआई गैर-भाजपा शासित राज्यों में जाकर वहां के सीएम और मंत्रियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करती थी लेकिन अब कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद सरकार की मनमानी नहीं चलेगी। 
 
