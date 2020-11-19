महाराष्ट्र के मंत्री का बड़ा आरोप, कहा- भाजपा सरकार में सीबीआई बन गई है पान की दुकान

Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop. It goes anywhere & books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states. It took action against CMs & ministers. We welcome the court's ruling: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh on SC saying state’s consent is a must for CBI probe pic.twitter.com/BbbfNAmZOe— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020
