Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: fierce fire in chemical warehouse in Thane, 6 fire engines reached the spot

महाराष्ट्र: रासायनिक गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग की छह गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 04:40 PM IST
ठाणे में रासायनिक गोदाम में लगी आग।
ठाणे में रासायनिक गोदाम में लगी आग। - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे जिले के भिवंडी रहनल गांव में एक रासायनिक गोदाम में आग लग गई है। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की छह गाड़ियों को मौके पर भेजा गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

