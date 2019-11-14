शहर चुनें

Maharashtra Crisis: Central Minister Gadkari Says Anything can happen in cricket and politics

महाराष्ट्र में फंसे पेंच पर बोले गडकरी, क्रिकेट और राजनीति में कभी भी कुछ भी संभव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 09:36 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari - फोटो : एएनआई
महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में फंसे पेंच पर केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने टिप्पणी की है। मुंबई में एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा, 'क्रिकेट और राजनीति में कुछ भी हो सकता है। कभी कभी आपको लगता है कि आप मैच हारने वाले हैं, लेकिन परिणाम उसका उलट ही आता है।'
उन्होंने कहा, 'इसके अलावा मैं अभी दिल्ली से पहुंचा हूं, मुझे महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति के बारे में बहुत ज्यादा पता नहीं है।'



केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी से पूछा गया था कि अगर महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा की सरकार नहीं बनती है, तो मुंबई में चल रहे इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्ट का क्या होगा। गडकरी ने कहा कि सरकारें बदलती रहती हैं, लेकिन प्रोजेक्ट चलते रहते हैं। मुझे इसमें कोई समस्या नहीं है। सरकार चाहे भाजपा, एनसीपी या कांग्रेस या किसी की भी हो, तो सरकार सकारात्मक पॉलिसी के समर्थन में हैं महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव को एक महीना बीत जाने के बावजूद सरकार गठन पर फैसला नहीं हो सका है। 

