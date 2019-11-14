महाराष्ट्र में फंसे पेंच पर बोले गडकरी, क्रिकेट और राजनीति में कभी भी कुछ भी संभव

#WATCH "Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite. Also, I have just arrived from Delhi, I don't know the detailed politics of Maharashtra,"Union Min Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra govt formation pic.twitter.com/JB6cfeMRok— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
Union Min Nitin Gadkari on being asked what will happen to ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai if Maharashtra gets a non-BJP govt:Govts change,but projects continue.I see no problem with it. Be it BJP,NCP or Congress,any party which forms govt will support positive policies pic.twitter.com/E35mybghxM— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
बीते सप्ताह के आखिर में बुलबुल तूफान के मुद्दे पर बंगाल में अब सियासत तेज हो रही है। ममता का दावा है कि केंद्र ने इस मामले में अब तक कोई सहायता नहीं दी है।
14 नवंबर 2019