शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Complaints of unknown gas smell reported several areas in mumbai bmc

मुंबई के कुछ इलाकों में आ रही अज्ञात गैस की गंध, लोगों ने बीएमसी को दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 07:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
bmc
bmc

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई के घाटकोपर, विखरोली, गोवंडी और भांडुप क्षेत्रों में लोगों ने अज्ञात गैस की गंध आने की शिकायतें की हैं। बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम (बीएमसी) ने शुक्रवार को ट्विटर पर जानकारी दी।
विज्ञापन

 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national maharashtra mumbai bmc

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Covid vaccine
Health & Fitness

अमेरिकी वैक्सीन से लेकर भारत में स्पुतनिक-वी के ट्रायल तक, जानें कोरोना के टीके पर कई अच्छी खबरें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

कोरोना वैक्सीन अपडेट (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

इस देश में बिकने लगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, जानें कौन खरीद सकता है और कितनी है कीमत

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
शिखा दुबे हत्याकांड। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

मरी हुई बेटी को जिंदा देख फफक कर रो पड़े थे पिता, बोले- 'मेरी है पर मेरे लिए मर चुकी है'

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार की महिलाओं को लेकर थाने पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक, एसपी से मिले

17 अक्टूबर 2020

रो पड़े विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

बलिया हत्याकांड: फफक कर रो पड़े भाजपा विधायक, आरोपी के परिवार की महिलाओं को लेकर पहुंचे थे जिला अस्पताल

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
LPG gas cylinder
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: एक नवंबर से बदल रहा है एलपीजी सिलिंडर का नियम, बिना OTP के नहीं मिलेगी डिलीवरी

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Maruti Suzuki Festive Offer 2020: सांकेतिक
Auto News

इस नवरात्रि घर लाएं मारुति की नई कार, इन 8 गाड़ियों पर मिल रही है 48000 रुपये तक की बंपर छूट

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई के सामने चश्मदीद का खुलासा, पीड़िता जमीन पर पड़ी थी भाई और मां उसके पास थे, मैं...

17 अक्टूबर 2020

पकड़ा गया आतंकी
Jammu

तस्वीरें: मुठभेड़ के दौरान आत्म समर्पण के लिए बोले सेना के अधिकारी-छोटे बाहर आ जा...कोई गोली नहीं चलाएगा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

कादर खान और अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ को 'अमित जी' न कहने की मिली सजा, कादर खान को फिल्म से कर दिया था बाहर

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X