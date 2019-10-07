शहर चुनें

Maharashtra : BJP leader Ravindra Kharat and five others killed by unidentified miscreants

महाराष्ट्र : भाजपा नेता रवींद्र खरात समेत पांच लोगों की हत्या, तीन गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 04:24 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा नेता रवींद्र खरात, उनके परिवार के तीन सदस्यों और बेटे के दोस्त की कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उनके घर के बाहर हत्या कर दी। घटना महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में भुसावल की है। पुलिस ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने खरात और अन्य पर गोलियां चलाईं और चाकू से हमला किया। मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जांच चल रही है।
maharashtra bhusawal ravindra kharat murder bjp maharashtra
