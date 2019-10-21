शहर चुनें

Maharashtra assembly elections: NCP and AIMIM workers clash after voting in Aurangabad

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: मतदान के बाद आपस में भिड़े एनसीपी और एआईएमआईएम के कार्यकर्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरंगाबाद Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 09:39 PM IST
एनसीपी और एआईएमआईएम के कार्यकर्ताओं की बीच झड़प
एनसीपी और एआईएमआईएम के कार्यकर्ताओं की बीच झड़प - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए मतदान पूरा हो चुका है। नतीजों के लिए 24 अक्तूबर का इंतजार है। सभी न्यूज चैनल और एजेंसियों के एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों में एक बार फिर भाजपा और शिवसेना की सरकार बनती नजर आ रही है। महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हुआ। मतदान के दौरान किसी भी हिंसा की खबर सामने नहीं आई। 
लेकिन, मतदान के बाद राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) और ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प होने की बात सामने आई है। औरंगाबाद में कट कैट गेट इलाके में दोनों पार्टियों के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प हुई। 






पुलिस का कहना है, मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद दो दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प हुई। अब स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। एआईएमआईएम के नेता इम्तियाज जलील ने कहा कि मैं अपनी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से बात करने के लिए वहां गया था जब उनपर (एनसीपी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा) हमला किया गया। हमने पुलिस से सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है।




 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

