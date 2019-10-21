महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: मतदान के बाद आपस में भिड़े एनसीपी और एआईएमआईएम के कार्यकर्ता

Aurangabad: Clash erupted between Nationalist Congress Party & All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen workers in Kat Kat Gate area today. Police says, "After voting concluded, clash erupted between workers of two parties. Situation is under control." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6zbdC749pq— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel in Aurangabad: I had gone there to talk to my party workers when they were attacked (by NCP workers). We have told the police that it should inspect the CCTV footage and take action. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/PQYrhydDnM— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को वोट डाले गए. चुनाव के नतीजे 24 अक्टूबर को आएंगे, लेकिन उससे पहले एग्जिट पोल में भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुमत मिल रहा। देखिए रिपोर्ट
21 अक्टूबर 2019