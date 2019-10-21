महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: मतदान के बाद आपस में भिड़े एनसीपी और एआईएमआईएम के कार्यकर्ता

Aurangabad: Clash erupted between Nationalist Congress Party & All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen workers in Kat Kat Gate area today. Police says, "After voting concluded, clash erupted between workers of two parties. Situation is under control." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/6zbdC749pq

AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel in Aurangabad: I had gone there to talk to my party workers when they were attacked (by NCP workers). We have told the police that it should inspect the CCTV footage and take action. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/PQYrhydDnM