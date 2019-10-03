शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : भाजपा ने जारी की तीसरी सूची, इन चार नामों का किया एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 06:40 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए भाजपा ने गुरुवार को प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी सूची जारी कर दी। पार्टी ने इस सूची में चार नामों का एलान किया है। 
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची जारी की है। 

तीसरी सूची में शिरपुर से कांशीराम पवारा को टिकट दिया गया है। वहीं रामटेक से मल्लिकार्जुन रेड्डी को उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। 

सकोली से परिणय फुके को टिकट मिला है। और मलाड पश्चिम से रमेश सिंह ठाकुर को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया है। 

vande bharat
India News

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगा हवाई सफर का आनंद, हर कोच में लगी है ये खास तकनीक

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन दूसरी गाड़ियों से अलग है। एकाएक स्पीड पकड़ने की बात हो या फिर इमरजेंसी ब्रेक की, दोनों ही स्थितियों में यह गाड़ी पूरी तरह फिट है। रेलवे के मुताबिक इसकी सवारी करने वाले यात्री को हवाई जहाज के सफर जैसा अहसास होगा।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sanjay nirupam
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : टिकट बंटवारे से नाराज संजय निरुपम ने कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी दी 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

इन ट्रेनों ने भारतीय रेल को बना दिया सुपरफास्ट, वंदेभारत का नाम भी है शामिल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sunil ambekar book Launch Rss Chief Mohan Bhagwat
India News

कानों देखी: जब आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोली ऐसी बात, पूरे हॉल में लगे ठहाके

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
India News

पाक से जीते निजाम के 306 करोड़ रुपयों से 120 वशंज होंगे मालामाल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

किस्सा पी चिदंबरम के "इंद्राणीजाल" का...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज बहादुर यादव, मनोहर लाल खट्टर
India News

बीएसएफ से बर्खास्त हुए तेज बहादुर मनोहर लाल खट्टर से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, जेजेपी ने करनाल से दिया टिकट

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिदंबरम की न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ी, 17 अक्टूबर तक रहेंगे जेल में, खा सकेंगे घर का खाना

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नैंसी
India News

ट्रंप की विरोधी और मोदी की सबसे बड़ी फैन हैं नैंसी पलोसी, गांधी जयंती पर बांधे तारीफों के पुल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल
India News

महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कोथरुड से दाखिल किया अपना नामांकन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

