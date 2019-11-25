क्या सिंचाई घोटाले में महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार को मिली क्लीन चिट? एसीबी का यह जवाब

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh to ANI: None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/bX4KMy83Ej

सिंचाई घोटाले में फंसे महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार को नौ मामलों में मिली क्लीन चिट की खबरों पर महाराष्ट्र एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने सफाई दी है। सोमवार को ऐसी चर्चा होने लगी थी कि एसीबी ने अजित पवार के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार के नौ मामलों में जांच बंद कर दी है।मगर कुछ ही देर एसीबी ने स्थिति साफ करते हुए कहा कि जिन मामलों को सोमवार को बंद किया गया है, उनमें से किसी में भी अजित पवार का नाम नहीं था।

इससे पहले एसीबी के सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर आई थी कि सोशल मीडिया पर जिन मामलों का जिक्र किया जा रहा है, उनमें से किसी में भी महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का नाम नहीं है।





Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Sources add that the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry. https://t.co/rTFoPVawFt