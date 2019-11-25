क्या सिंचाई घोटाले में महाराष्ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार को मिली क्लीन चिट? एसीबी का यह जवाब

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh to ANI: None of the cases that were closed today are related to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. pic.twitter.com/bX4KMy83Ej— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
इससे पहले एसीबी के सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर आई थी कि सोशल मीडिया पर जिन मामलों का जिक्र किया जा रहा है, उनमें से किसी में भी महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार का नाम नहीं है।
Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Sources add that the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry. https://t.co/rTFoPVawFt— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019
एसीबी सूत्रों ने जानकारी दी है कि अजित पवार के मंत्री रहने के दौरान 3000 सिंचाई प्रोजेक्ट की जांच जारी है। इनमें से सिर्फ नौ में अजित पवार का नाम नहीं है और इन्हें ही बंद किया गया है। एसीबी ने पाया कि इन नौ मामलों में अजित पवार का कोई लेना देना नहीं है।
25 नवंबर 2019