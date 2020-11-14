शहर चुनें
Maharashtra: A level I Fire Breaks Out At A Restaurant In Byculla Area Of Mumbai, Four Fire Tenders Present At The Spot

मुंबईः बायकुला इलाके के रेस्तरां में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2020 10:07 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई के बायकुला इलाके के शनिवार देर शाम को एक रेस्तरां में आग लग गई ।  दमकल की चार गाड़ियों की मदद से आग पर काबू पा ली गई है, हालांकि इस घटना में जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है।
india news national fire breakout fire break out in mumbai mumbai

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

