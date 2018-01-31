अपना शहर चुनें

'सेना के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:37 PM IST
Lt. Gen D. Anbu said on Shopian Army Firing that FIR against Army is unfortunate
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल डी.अंबू ने सेना के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज होने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने इस एफआईआर को दुखद बताया। उन्होंने कहा ऐसे मामलों में सामान्य सी एफआईआर दर्ज होनी चाहिए थी। मुझे लगता है कि अगर वे मामले की जांच करेंगे तो सत्य जरूर बाहर आएगा।




आपको बता दें कि शनिवार को जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना की गाड़ी पर गुस्साई भीड़ ने पत्थरबाजी की जवाबी कार्रवाई में सेना ने फायरिंग कर भीड़ को शांत करना चाहा लेकिन इस दौरान दो लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने सेना के खिलाफ इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कर दी है। पुलिस ने यह एफआईआर सेना की 10वीं गढ़वाल यूनिट के खिलाफ दर्ज की है, एफआईआर में सेना के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 

सेना की गोलीबारी में जावीद भट और सुहैल लोन की मौत हो गई थी और एक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया था। सेना के खिलाफ धारा 302, 307 व 336 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं इस पूरी घटना के बारे में सेना ने कहा था कि सेना ने आत्मरक्षा में गोली चलाई थी, क्योंकि बटालियन को चारो तरफ से घेरकर पत्थरबाजी शुरू कर दी गई थी, लोगों ने जवानों ने उनके हथियार भी छीनने की भी कोशिश की गई थी।
