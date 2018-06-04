शहर चुनें

Lord Shiva's 4 kilogram statue recovered from the coast of Tamil Nadu

तमिलनाडु के समुद्र तट से भगवान शिव की 4 किलोग्राम की मूर्ति बरामद

नागपट्टनम Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 07:56 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
तमिलनाडु के कोलिदाम जिले में मछली पकड़ने के दौरान दो मछुआरों को भगवान शिव की एक प्राचीन पंचलोहा मूर्ति मिली है। 
पुलिस ने रविवार को जानकारी देते हुए बताया किमछुआरों ने शनिवार को मछली पकड़ने के लिए जाल फेंकने के दौरान 4 किलोग्राम वजन वाली मूर्ति मिली। जिसे उन्होंने पुलिस को सौंप दिया। 

इस मूर्ति में भगवान शिव ध्यान मुद्रा में बैठे हुए हैं। फिलहाल मूर्ति को पुलिस की निगरानी में रखा गया है। 
