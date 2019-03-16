शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Shiv Sena given ticket to chief and vice president of Goa unit

शिवसेना ने गोवा की दोनों सीटों पर उतारे उम्मीदवार, इन नामों पर लगी मुहर

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 04:05 PM IST
sanjay raut
sanjay raut - फोटो : ANI
शिवसेना ने गोवा की दोनों लोकसभा सीटों से उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान कर दिया है। शिवसेना नेता संजय राउस ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बताया कि गोवा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जितेश कामत को उत्तर गोवा से जबकि प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष राखी प्रभुदेसाई नाइक को दक्षिण गोवा से लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है।  
गोवा की दोनों लोकसभा सीटों पर भाजपा ने 2014 में जीत दर्ज की थी। श्रीपद येसो नाइक उत्तर और नरेंद्र केशव सवीकार दक्षिण गोवा से चुनाव जीते थे। राज्य में कुल मतदाताओं की संख्या 1,060,777 है जिनमें महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 5,32,469 जबकि पुरुष मतदाताओं की संख्या 5,28,308 है।

गौरतलब है कि लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान चुनाव आयोग कर चुका है। देशभर में 11 अप्रैल से लेकर 19 मई तक चुनाव होने हैं। वहीं गोवा में 23 अप्रैल को एक चरण में राज्य की दोनों सीटों पर मतदान होगा। 

election lok sabha elections 2019 jitesh kamat goa lok sabha seats shiv sena sanjay raut rakhi prabhudesai naik
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
