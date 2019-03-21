Bhubaneswar: Rishabh Nanda (bouquet in hand), son of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha Member Prashanta Nanda, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Vice-President, Baijayant Jay Panda, at party HQs. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/twZQWBbTwH— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019
Delhi: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Ranbeer Gangwa joins BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. pic.twitter.com/PVoZDd1s46— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह काफी समय से गांधीनगर सीट पर उम्मीदवार बदलना चाहते थे।
21 मार्च 2019