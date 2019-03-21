शहर चुनें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: ऋषभ नंदा और रणबीर गंगवा भाजपा में शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 04:21 AM IST
ऋषभ नंदा भाजपा में शामिल
ऋषभ नंदा भाजपा में शामिल
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 करीब है पर नेताओं की दल बदली लगातार जारी है। बीजू जनता दल (बीजद) के राज्यसभा सदस्य प्रशांत नंदा के पुत्र ऋषभ नंदा भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। वहीं दुसरी तरफ इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल (आईएनएलडी) के विधायक रणबीर गंगवा भी भाजपा में शामिल हुए। बता दें कि दोनों नेताओ ने गुरुवार को ही भाजपा की सदस्यता ली।
ऋषभ नंदा भुवनेश्वर के पार्टी मुख्यालय में केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष बैजयंत जय पांडा की मौजूदगी में भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हुए। वहीं रणबीर गंगवा हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर की मौजूदगी में बीजेपी में शामिल हुए।
 

biju janata dal indian national lok dal prashant nanda bjp ranbir gangwa manohar lal khattar dharmendra pradhan lok sabha elections 2019 elections
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

