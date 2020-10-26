शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Lockdown to be imposed in the Aizwal Municipal Corporation area from 4:30 am tomorrow till 4:30 am of 3rd November

मिजोरमः राजधानी आइजोल में कल से 3 नवंबर तक के लिए लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आइजोल Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 07:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कोराना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए मिजोरम की राजधानी आइजोल के नगर निगम क्षेत्र में मंगलवार सुबह 4:30 से लेकर तीन नवंबर की सुबह 4:30 बजे तक के लिए लॉकडाउन लगाया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री की सहमति केे बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। मिजोरम सरकार के सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national lockdown aizawl mizoram

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

love rashifal
Predictions

Horoscope Today 27 October 2020: चार राशि वालों की बदलेगी किस्मत, मिलेंगे अच्छे मौके, पढ़ें मंगलवार का राशिफल

26 अक्टूबर 2020

IPL में चेन्नई का प्रदर्शन
Cricket News

अस्त हुआ IPL में कभी न डूबने वाला चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स का सूरज

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
LPG gas cylinder
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: छह दिनों बाद बदल जाएगा एलपीजी सिलिंडर का नियम, जान लें वरना नहीं मिलेगी डिलीवरी

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत और उद्धव ठाकरे
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत का उद्धव ठाकरे पर पलटवार, ‘गांजे की खेती..’ वाले बयान पर भड़कीं

26 अक्टूबर 2020

bareilly love jihad case
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: प्रेमी बिलाल के साथ भागी लड़की ने छह दिन में फूंक दिए 1.30 लाख रुपये, कहां खर्च हुए पैसे, पुलिस भी हैरान

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

हड्डियों को बनाना है मजबूत तो करें ये घरेलू उपाय, मिलेंगे कमाल के फायदे

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Jio Vodafone idea Airtel
Tech Diary

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 600 रुपये से कम कीमत में तीन महीने वाले बेस्ट प्लान

26 अक्टूबर 2020

इन देशों में मिलता है सबसे सस्ता सोना
Business Diary

इन देशों में मिलता है सबसे सस्ता सोना, भारत से 15 फीसदी तक कम हैं दाम

26 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

भारत से युद्ध के लिए जंगी जहाजों का जखीरा तैयार कर रहा पाकिस्तान, इन दो देशों का मिल रहा सहारा

26 अक्टूबर 2020

लक्ष्मीकांत बेर्डे
Bollywood

सलमान खान की फिल्मों में नौकर बन हिट हुआ था ये अभिनेता, गंभीर बीमारी से हुई मौत, जानें खास बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X