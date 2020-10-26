मिजोरमः राजधानी आइजोल में कल से 3 नवंबर तक के लिए लगाया गया लॉकडाउन

कोराना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए मिजोरम की राजधानी आइजोल के नगर निगम क्षेत्र में मंगलवार सुबह 4:30 से लेकर तीन नवंबर की सुबह 4:30 बजे तक के लिए लॉकडाउन लगाया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री की सहमति केे बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। मिजोरम सरकार के सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

