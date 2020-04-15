शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   lockdown Police arrested Father of Stella Maris Church allegedly for gathering people conducting mass

केरल: पुलिस ने स्टेला मैरिस चर्च के पादरी और छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 11:28 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
पुलिस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
देश में जारी लॉकडाउन के बीच पुलिस ने कोच्ची के विलिंगडन द्वीप में स्थित स्टेला मैरिस चर्च के पादरी फादर ऑगस्टीन पलायिल को गिरफ्तार किया है। ऐसा कथित तौर पर लोगों को इकट्ठा करने और भीड़ को संबोधित करने की वजह से किया गया है। उनके अलावा पुलिस ने छह अनुयायियों को इसमें हिस्सा लेने की वजह से गिरफ्तार किया है। यह जानकारी हार्बर जनमैत्री के एसएचओ ने दी है।
विज्ञापन
 

 
अब लॉकडाउन में घर पर सुरक्षित रहते हुए प्राप्त करें सारी आवश्यक वस्तुएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus lockdown kerala police devotees

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लॉकडाउन 2.0: गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

15 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सतर्क रहें... फेफड़े से पूरे शरीर में अपना कुनबा बढ़ाता है कोरोना वायरस

15 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

आरोप: दवा कंपनी बायोजन के शीर्ष अधिकारियों ने ही अमेरिका में फैलाया वायरस

15 अप्रैल 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

आज तीन मई तक की योजना जारी करेगी सरकार, किसानों से लेकर हाइवे के ढाबों तक को छूट के आसार

15 अप्रैल 2020

कोलकाता में लॉकडाउन के दौरान एक अस्पताल में खाने के पैकेट बांटे जाने का इंतजार करती युवती।
India News

लॉकडाउन में सभी देशों का अधिक जांच पर जोर, पर भारत इन पांच देशों में सबसे पीछे

15 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिका में हर दिन हो रही 1500 से ज्यादा मौतें, लॉकडाउन हटाने की तैयारी में ट्रंप

15 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए सैंपल लेता स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
India News

कोरोना से जंग: जानिए.. कितनी तरह की जांचें और हॉटस्पॉट के सही मायने

15 अप्रैल 2020

चमगादड़
India News

देश के पांच राज्यों के चमगादड़ों में मिला कोरोना वायरस, पर यह अभी फैला वायरस नहीं

15 अप्रैल 2020

धूल भरी आंधी
India News

उत्तर भारत में तीन दिन खराब रहेगा मौसम, आज आंधी तूफान की चेतावनी

15 अप्रैल 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस
India News

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: आज 1463 नए मामले, 29 की मौत, अबतक 10815 संक्रमित

15 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited