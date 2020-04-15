केरल: पुलिस ने स्टेला मैरिस चर्च के पादरी और छह लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

Police have arrested Fr. Augustine Palayil, priest of Stella Maris Church in Willingdon Island in Kochi, allegedly for gathering people and conducting mass. 6 devotees have also been arrested for participating in it: SHO, Harbour Janamaithri Police #Kerala #CoronavirusLockodown— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.