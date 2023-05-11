West Bengal: बर्धमान में पटरी से उतरी लोकल ट्रेन, शक्तिगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन के पास हुई घटना

पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्धमान जिले में बीती रात एक लोकल ट्रेन पटरी से उतर गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बुधवार रात करीब 9.20 बजे यह घटना हुई, जब शक्तिगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बर्धमान-बंडेल लोकल ट्रेन के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। इसके बाद अफरातफरी मच गई।

West Bengal | Bardhaman-Bandel local train derailed yesterday at around 9.20 pm near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman. Concerned officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/13788djN2y