Home ›   India News ›   live updates Modi jinping kickstart second day of their informal summit, meet at Taj Fisherman Cove

Live

द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के लिए महाबलीपुरम रवाना हुए चीनी राष्ट्रपति, पीएम ने की समुद्र तट की सफाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 09:55 AM IST
live updates Modi jinping kickstart second day of their informal summit, meet at Taj Fisherman Cove
नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

  • मोदी-जिनपिंग ने आतंकवाद और कट्टरपंथ पर जाहिर की चिंता
  • प्रधानमंत्री सैर करने के लिए महाबलीपुरम के समुद्र तट पर पहुंचे, जहां गंदगी दिखने पर उन्होंने सफाई की।
  • मोदी-जिनपिंग आज सुबह 10 बजे ताज कोव रिजॉर्ट में मिलेंगे।
  • मोदी-जिनपिंग द्वीपक्षीय वार्ता करेगे।
  • भारत-चीन के बीच प्रतिनिधिमंडल स्तर की बातचीत होगी।

लाइव अपडेट

09:51 AM, 12-Oct-2019
चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग का काफिला आईटीसी ग्रांड टोला होटल से  कोवलम के लिए रवाना हो गया है। यहां वह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सो मुलाकात करेंगे।
 
09:48 AM, 12-Oct-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सुबह महाबलीपुरम के समुद्र तट पर सैर करने के लिए पहुंचे। वह यहां 30 मिनट तक रहे। उन्हें जब समुद्र तट पर गंदगी दिखाई दी तो उन्होंने खुद इसे साफ किया।
 
09:32 AM, 12-Oct-2019
स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग की तस्वीरों और पारंपरिक लोक संगीतकारों के साथ कोवलम में परफॉर्म किया। दोनों नेता आज यहां मुलाकात करेंगे।
 
09:20 AM, 12-Oct-2019
देर रात को विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस करके मोदी-जिनपिंग की दिनभर की गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि जिनपिंग ने व्यापार और अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्राथमिकताओं के मुद्दे पर मोदी के साथ चर्चा की इच्छा जताई वहीं मोदी-जिनपिंग ने आतंकवाद और कट्टरपंथ पर चिंता जाहिर करते हुए साथ मिलकर इस चुनौती से लड़ने की जरुरत पर जोर दिया।
09:12 AM, 12-Oct-2019
चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग शुक्रवार को दो दिन के भारत दौरे पर चेन्नई पहुंचे। इसके बाद वह महाबलीपुरम गए जहां प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनका स्वागत किया। दोनों नेताओं ने दूसरी अनौपचारिक बैठक में डिनर के दौरान कई मुद्दों पर बात की तजिसमें आतंकवाद भी शामिल था। आज सुबह 10 बजे मोदी-जिनपिंग की कोव रिसॉर्ट में बातचीत करेंगे। इसके बाद दोनों देशों के बीच प्रतिनिधिमंडल की बातचीत होगी। फिर मीडिया को बयान जारी किए जाएंगे। दोनों के संयुक्त बयान जारी करने या किसी समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करने की उम्मीद नहीं है।

 
narendra modi xi jinping informal summit terrorism
