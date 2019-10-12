द्विपक्षीय वार्ता के लिए महाबलीपुरम रवाना हुए चीनी राष्ट्रपति, पीएम ने की समुद्र तट की सफाई

Liveद्विपक्षीय वार्ता के लिए महाबलीपुरम रवाना हुए चीनी राष्ट्रपति, पीएम ने की समुद्र तट की सफाई
Chennai: Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam pic.twitter.com/JWIEmspucP— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. (source: PM Modi's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/At0iEQQogm— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Locals hold placards with pictures of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and traditional folk musicians perform at Kovalam. Both the leaders will meet here later today. pic.twitter.com/FK2fTyn3Fd— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019
