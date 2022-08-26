Supreme Court live streamed: पहली बार सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सीधा प्रसारण, सीजेआई को विदाई देते हुए दवे के छलके आंसू

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
सीजेआई रमण की विदाई कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ वकील दुष्यंत दवे फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े। दवे ने कहा कि सीजेआई रमण ने दृढ़ता के साथ अपना कर्तव्य निभाया। वे जनता के जज रहे।
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave breaks down in tears while biding adieu to outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022
Dave says CJI Ramana performed his duty with a spine and has been a citizen's judge. https://t.co/98YsebKlB8
