शपथ ग्रहण के बाद बिम्सटेक के प्रतिनिधियों से मिल रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

Liveशपथ ग्रहण के बाद बिम्सटेक के प्रतिनिधियों से मिल रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid. Both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting today. The Bangladesh President was present at the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HVOjeMDJrq— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering at Hyderabad House. Both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting today. The Bhutan PM was present at the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WIZBkjvYTF— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at Hyderabad House. Both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting. The Sri Lankan President attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZHaiMVn57R— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Hyderabad House. Both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting today. He attended PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NYn0eTE9Lo— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
The first meeting of the new cabinet to take place later today, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rcrRVcGSyU— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
देश के नए मंत्रिमंडल में मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा हो चुका है। अमित शाह को देश का नया गृह मंत्री बनाया गया है वहीं राजनाथ सिंह को रक्षामंत्री की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। निर्मला सीतारमण को इस बार वित्त मंत्रालय की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।
31 मई 2019