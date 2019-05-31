शहर चुनें

Live

शपथ ग्रहण के बाद बिम्सटेक के प्रतिनिधियों से मिल रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 01:19 PM IST
Live: modi cabinet will have its first meeting today, ministers will get their respective portfolios
नरेंद्र मोदी-प्रविंद कुमार जुगनाथ- मै6ीपाल सिरीसेना - फोटो : ANI
लाइव अपडेट

01:18 PM, 31-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बांग्लादेश के राष्ट्रपति अब्दुल हामिद के साथ हैदराबाद हाउस में मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच  द्विपक्षीय वार्ता होगी। हामिद प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए गुरुवार को दिल्ली पहुंचे थे। 


01:15 PM, 31-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भूटान के प्रधानमंत्री लोटे त्शेरिंग के साथ हैदराबाद हाउस में मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच  द्विपक्षीय वार्ता होगी। त्शेरिंग प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए गुरुवार को दिल्ली पहुंचे थे।
 
11:54 AM, 31-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति मैत्रीपाल सिरीसेना के साथ हैदराबाद हाउस में मुलाकात की। दोनों के बीच द्विपक्षीय वार्ता होगी। सिरीसेना प्रधानंमत्री मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पहुंचे थे।
 
11:51 AM, 31-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मॉरीशस के प्रधानमंत्री प्रविंद कुमार जुगनाथ के साथ हैदराबाद हाउस में मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच आज द्विपक्षीय वार्ता होगी। जुगनाथ प्रधानमंत्री के शपथग्रहण समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए दिल्ली आए थे।
 

 
11:13 AM, 31-May-2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को अपने 57 मंत्रियों के साथ राष्ट्रपति भवन के प्रांगण में पद और गोपनियता की शपथ ली। आज सभी मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा कर दिया जाएगा। जिसके लिए आज दिन में कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक होगी। अपने दूसरे कार्यकाल के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने जहां कई नए चेहरों को मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल किया है वहीं कई पुराने चेहरों को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। जिसमें मेनका गांधी, सुषमा स्वराज, जेपी नड्डा जैसी हस्तियां शामिल हैं। 
 
narendra modi nirmala sitharaman amit shah modi cabinet pm modi swearing in ceremony cabinet meeting
