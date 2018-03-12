LIVE: मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पहुंचा 35 हजार किसानों का सैलाब, आज करेंगे विधानसभा का घेराव

No road closure or diversions due to Farmers' Morcha now: Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) #KisanLongMarch #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
#Maharashtra: Latest visuals of All India Kisan Sabha protest which has reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The protest will proceed to state assembly later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Dp5hsKU1Rc— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
एक मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से जानकारी मांगी थी कि कि देश के कितने जनप्रतिनिधियों के खिलाफ आपराधिक मामले चल रहे हैं। इसके जवाब में केंद्र ने हलफनामा दायर कर जानकारी दी है।
12 मार्च 2018