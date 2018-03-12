शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   LIVE: All India Kisan Sabha protest in Mumbai

LIVE: मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पहुंचा 35 हजार किसानों का सैलाब, आज करेंगे विधानसभा का घेराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 12 Mar 2018 08:37 AM IST
LIVE: All India Kisan Sabha protest in Mumbai
महाराष्ट्र के विभिन्न हिस्सों के 35000 से अधिक किसान रविवार को मुंबई पहुंच गए। अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर ये किसान 6 मार्च को नासिक से मार्च पर निकले थे। राज्य सरकार ने प्रदर्शनकारियों की मांगों को पूरा करने का वादा किया लेकिन किसान सोमवार को विधानसभा के घेराव पर अड़े हुए हैं। शिवसेना, एनसीपी, कांग्रेस समेत अन्य दल किसानों के आंदोलन का समर्थन कर रहे हैं।
LIVE UPDATES

7.50 AM: ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर अमितेश कुमार ने कहा कि किसानों के आंदोलन की वजह से सड़कों को बंद नहीं किया गया है। 





7.47 AM:  मुंबई के आजाद मैदान में भारी संख्या में किसान आंदोलन के लिए पहुंच गए हैं।





ऑल इंडिया किसान सभा के नेतृत्व में आंदोलनरत किसान राज्य सरकार के कर्ज माफी योजना के सही क्रियान्वयन, स्वामीनाथन आयोग की सिफारिशों को लागू करने, किसान की उपज का सही दाम दिलवाने और ओला वृष्टि से प्रभावित किसानों को उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग कर रहे हैं। साथ ही ये विभिन्न प्रोजेक्टों के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण का भी विरोध कर रहे हैं। 

ज्यादातर मांगों को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया

ये किसान पिछले छह दिन से गरमी के बीच पैदल ही 180 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर मुंबई पहुंचे हैं। किसान सभा के अध्यक्ष किशन गुर्जर ने कहा कि अभी किसानों की संख्या 35000 से ज्यादा है। सोमवार 20000 से अधिक और किसान हमारे साथ जुड़ जाएंगे।  

इस बीच राज्य सरकार में जल संसाधन मंत्री गिरीश महाजन ने मुलुंद में किसान नेताओं से मुलाकात की और उनकी ज्यादातर मांगों को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही किसानों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात कराने का भी वादा किया। शिवसेना की युवा इकाई के अध्यक्ष आदित्य ठाकरे ने पार्टी कोटे से मंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे के साथ विक्रोली में आंदोलनकारी किसानों से मुलाकात की। ठाकरे ने किसानों को भरोसा दिलाया कि उनकी पार्टी उनके साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ खड़ी है।

