Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

Nitesh Srivastava Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 12:09 PM IST
Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
अरुण जेटली
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली अपना 5वां आम बजट संसद में पेश कर रहे हैं। जिस पर देश के हर वर्ग की निगाहें लगी हुई हैं। जैसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी, वैसा ही दिखा। अरुण जेटली ने बजट के पहले हिस्से में ही किसानों के लिए सौगातों की झड़ी लगा दी। उन्होंने अपने कहा कि मोदी सरकार भारतीय किसानों को सशक्त करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। अरुण जेटली के भाषण में गांव-किसान के लिए क्या कुछ निकला पढ़ें यहां। 

1. अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि अब किसानों को उनकी लागत का डेढ़ गुना मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि खरीफ का समर्थन मूल्य उत्पादन की लागत से डेढ़ गुना किया जाएगा। जेटली ने बताया कि इस साल 30 करोड़ टन फलों का उत्पादन हुआ है। सरकार का उद्देश्य है कि साल 2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना कर दिया जाए।  

2. अपने भाषण में अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि हमारे 86 फीसदी से अधिक किसान लघु एवं सीमांत किसान हैं। उनके लिए ग्रामीण कृषि बाजारों का विकास भी किया जाएगा।  

3. वित्त मंत्री ने ऐलान किया कि किसानों के लिए ई-नैम ग्रामीण बाजार बनाए जाएंगे। ताकि किसानों को भी डिजिटल किया जा सके। 

4. अनाज उत्पादन की चर्चा करते हुए वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बताया कि साल 2017-18 में हमारे देश में 275 मिलियन टन अनाज का उत्पादन किया गया। 

5. अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि आलू. प्याज और टमाटर के लिए उत्पादन के लिए मोदी सरकार ऑपरेशन ग्रीन की स्थापना करेगी। 


