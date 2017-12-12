Download App
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा विधायिका को कानून बनाने को नहीं कह सकते 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 05:22 AM IST
legislature can not be directed to make law says supreme court

supreme court

जम्मू-कश्मीर अल्पसंख्यक मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह विधायिका को कानून बनाने के लिए नहीं कह सकती। अदालत ने कहा कि वह केंद्र और जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार को इस मसले पर गौर करने के लिए कह सकती है। दूसरी ओर, केंद्र सरकार ने कहा कि वह इन मसलों पर विचार कर रही है।
चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने कहा, ‘हम विधायिका को कानून बनाने के लिए नहीं कह सकते। हमारे पास कानूनी बाध्यता है। हम केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को सिर्फ इस मसले पर गौर करने के लिए कह सकते हैं।’ 

वहीं, केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पेश अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर अल्पसंख्यक मसले से संबंधित बिंदुओं पर विचार चल रहा है और इस पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। इसके बाद पीठ ने सरकार को आठ हफ्ते का वक्त दे दिया।

शीर्ष अदालत अंकुर शर्मा की याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही है। याचिका में कहा गया है कि धर्म और भाषायी आधार पर अधिसूचना जारी कर राज्य के सभी अल्पसंख्यकों तक सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचाने का निर्देश दिया जाना चाहिए।

पढ़ें: J&K: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हिंदु अल्पसंख्यक मामले की सुनवाई को आठ हफ्तों के लिए टाला

याचिका में जम्मू-कश्मीर में मुस्लिमों को अल्पसंख्यक का दर्जा दिए जाने पर आपत्ति जताई गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि राज्य में मुस्लिमों की आबादी करीब 67 फीसदी है, लिहाजा राज्य में मुस्लिम अल्पसंख्यक नहीं, बल्कि बहुसंख्यक है। बावजूद इसके उन्हें अल्पसंख्यकों वाले फायदे मिल रहे हैं, जबकि दूसरे अल्पसंख्यक इन फायदों से महरूम हैं। यह उन लोगों के मूल अधिकारों का हनन है जो सही मायने में इसके हकदार हैं।
supreme court jammu & kashmir kk venugopal minority issue

