जेल में बंद लालू यादव की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई, सिर्फ कुछ लोग ही मिल पाएंगे

We had received information about some lapses in Lalu Prasad Yadav's security. Today, I met & instructed policemen deployed for his security at RIMS to ensure that there is no security lapse. Only people permitted by jail authorities can meet him: Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam pic.twitter.com/MdE6z62ZVp— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.