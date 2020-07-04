शहर चुनें
Lalu Yadav's security in jail increased, only few people will be able to meet

जेल में बंद लालू यादव की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई, सिर्फ कुछ लोग ही मिल पाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 04:47 PM IST
लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

ख़बर सुनें
रांची ग्रामीण के एसपी नौशाद आलम ने कहा, 'हमें लालू प्रसाद यादव की सुरक्षा में कुछ खामियों की जानकारी मिली थी। आज, मैं रिम्स में उसकी सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों से मिला और निर्देश दिया ताकि यह सुनिश्चित किया जा सके कि कोई सुरक्षा चूक न हो। जेल प्रशासन द्वारा अनुमति प्राप्त लोग ही उनसे मिल सकते हैं।'
UPSEE की तैयारी के लिए क्रैश कोर्स की हुई शुरुआत, भारी मात्रा में अभ्यर्थियों ने किए आवेदन
Click Here
lalu prasad yadav

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

