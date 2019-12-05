शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Kolkata : Clash between Hindu Jagran Manch members and police

कोलकाता : हिंदू जागरण मंच के सदस्यों की पुलिस से हुई भिड़ंत, 60 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 04:05 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोलकाता में एक रैली के आयोजन के मुद्दे पर हिंदू जागरण मंच के सदस्य बुधवार को पुलिसवालों के साथ भिड़ गए। जिससे मध्य कोलकाता में घंटों यातायात जाम हो गया। 
कोलकाता पुलिस ने बताया कि बैरिकेड तोड़ कर आगे बढ़ने का प्रयास कर रहे मंच के सदस्यों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा। 

इस दौरान पुलिस ने 60 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मंच ने महानगर में हिंदू संगठनों के सदस्यों पर कथित हमले के विरोध में रैली निकालने की योजना बनाई थी।
hindu jagran manch kolkata kolkata police clash
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

