कोच्चि मरदू फ्लैट: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया पीड़ितों को 25 लाख रुपये देने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 01:09 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
कोच्चि मराडू फ्लैट विध्वंस मामले पर आज उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सुनवाई की। जिसमें उन्होंने प्रति फ्लैट मालिकों को चार हफ्ते के अंदर 25 लाख रुपये देने का आदेश दिया है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 25 अक्तूबर को होगी। उच्चतम न्यायालय ने आगे कहा कि सेवानिवृत्त जजों, तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों और सिविल इंजीनियर्स की एक टीम बनाई जाएगी जो फ्लैट मालिकों के देय मुआवजे का मूल्यांकन करेगी।
मरदु आवास सुरक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष शमसुद्दीन करुणागपल्ली ने कहा, 'फ्लैट मालिकों को कुछ राहत मिली है। आज शीर्ष अदालत ने फ्लैट मालिकों के अधिकारों को पहचाना है और सरकार को उन्हें मुआवजा देने का निर्देश दिया है। यह एक अच्छा निर्णय है लेकिन इस फैसले को किस तरह से लागू किया जाएगा यह साफ नहीं है।'
supreme court flat owner hearing
