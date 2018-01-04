Download App
महाराष्ट्र हिंसा पर केंद्रीय मंत्री रिजिजू बोले- न दलित और न पिछड़े, निशाने पर सिर्फ भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:54 PM IST
kiren rijiju statement over bhim koregaon violence in pune
Kiren Rijiju
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में 200 साल पुराने भीमा-कोरेगांव युद्ध के जश्न के दौरान भड़की हिंसा पर केंद्रीय मंत्री किरन रिजिजू ने कहा कि इस हिंसा से पूरा भारत निशाने पर है। रिजिजू ने ट्वीट किया 'निशाने पर न ब्राह्मण है, न मराठा है, न राजपूत है, न गुर्जर है, न दलित है, न पिछड़े है। जगह के हिसाब से जातियां बदलेगी, क्योंकि निशाने पर भारत है।'

बता दें कि पुणे जिले में सोमवार को भीमा-कोरेगांव में लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह को शौर्य दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया जिसमें बड़ी तादाद में दलित इकट्ठा हुए थे। इस दौरान कुछ लोगों ने भीमा-कोरेगांव विजय स्तंभ की तरफ जाने वाले लोगों की गाड़ियों पर हमला बोल दिया। इसके बाद हिंसा भड़क गई जिसमें साणसवाड़ी के राहुल पटांगले की मौत हो गई।

दिल्ली तक पहुंची हिंसा की आग
महाराष्ट्र के भीमा कोरेगांव में एक जनवरी को समारोह के दौरान दलितों पर हुए हमले के विरोध में बृहस्पत‌िवार को कई संगठन भाजपा के ख‌िलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। इस कारण कनॉट प्लेस से इंड‌‌िया गेट जाने वाले रास्ते पर जाम भी लगा है। यह रास्ता द‌िल्ली ट्रैफ‌िक पुल‌िस ने बंद कर द‌िया है ज‌िसकी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने अध‌िकार‌िक ट्व‌िटर अकाउंट पर दी है।
