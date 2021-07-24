केरल: जीका वायरस के दो और संक्रमित मिले, अब तक कुल मरीज बढ़कर 46 हुए, पांच भर्ती

Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala. With this, the total number of Zika cases reaches 46 in the state. Of these, five patients are undergoing treatment: Kerala Health Minister Veena George
