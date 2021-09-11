बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala: Test results of 20 more people, from Nipah contact list, turned negative

निपाह: मृत संक्रमित के संपर्क में आए लोगों में से 20 और के टेस्ट निगेटिव, अब तक 108 की जांच में नहीं मिला संक्रमण

तिरुवनंतपुरम, एएनआई Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Sat, 11 Sep 2021 07:33 PM IST

सार

केरल में निपाह वायरस से संक्रमित लड़के की मौत के बाद हड़कंप मचा था। इसके बाद उसके संपर्क में आए लोगों को आइसोलेट कर उनकी जांच कराई गई। इनमें से अधिकांश में यह घातक वायरस नहीं मिला है। 
 
केरल की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री वीना जॉर्ज
केरल की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री वीना जॉर्ज - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केरल में निपाह वायरस से संक्रमित लड़के के संपर्क में आए 20 और लोगों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इन 20 सैंपल में से दो की जांच एनआईवी पुणे में और 18 की कोझिकोड मेडिकल कॉलेज में स्थापित विशेष लैब में जांच की गई थी।
केरल की स्वास्थ्य मंत्री वीणा जॉर्ज ने बताया कि इन 20 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद अब तक कुल 108 की रिपोर्ट में निपाह वायरस का संक्रमण नहीं मिला है। कोझिकोड में मृत संक्रमित लड़के के संपर्क में 200 से ज्यादा लोग आए थे। इन्हें आइसोलेट किया गया है। इनमें से कुछ में लक्षण मिले थे। हालांकि मृतक के अलावा अब तक किसी अन्य में इस घातक वायरस का संक्रमण नहीं मिला है। 

 

india news national kerala news nipah veena george kozhikode nipah virus news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

