निपाह: मृत संक्रमित के संपर्क में आए लोगों में से 20 और के टेस्ट निगेटिव, अब तक 108 की जांच में नहीं मिला संक्रमण

Test results of 20 more people, from Nipah contact list, turned negative. 2 samples were tested in NIV Pune & remaining 18 were tested in a specially set up lab at Kozhikode Medical College. With this 108 samples were found negative: Kerala Health Min Veena George— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/qkjQ4qhi9i
