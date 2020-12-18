केरल सोना तस्करी मामला : अदालत ने पूर्व मुख्य सचिव शिवशंकर की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में केरल के मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के पूर्व मुख्य सचिव एम शिवशंकर की जमानत याचिका पर शुक्रवार को उच्च न्यायालय में सुनवाई हुई। अदालत ने शिवशंकर की जमानत याचिका पर अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है।

During the hearing, ED said that accused Swapna Suresh didn't mention Sivasankar's name initially because he was influential.