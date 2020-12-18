केरल सोना तस्करी मामला : अदालत ने पूर्व मुख्य सचिव शिवशंकर की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

During the hearing, ED said that accused Swapna Suresh didn't mention Sivasankar's name initially because he was influential.
The court has reserved its order on Shivasankar's bail plea.
