VIDEO: केरल में बजट चर्चा के दौरान हंगामा, महिला पार्षद ने जमकर बरसाए लात-घूसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 05:12 PM IST
Kerala: clash betwwen CPM & UDF councillors in Thiruvananthapuram budget discussions
केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम में नगर निगम की बजट चर्चा के दौरान मार्क्सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (सीपीएम) और संयुक्त लोकतांत्रिक मोर्चा (यूडीएफ) पार्षद ने एक-दूसरे के साथ जमकर मारपीट की।
दरअसल तिरुवनंतपुरम स्थित एक नेय्यतिंकारा नगर निगम के बजट चर्चा के दौरान विपक्ष के पार्षद ने जमीन अधिग्रहण के मुद्दे को चेयरपर्सन के सामने रखा था लेकिन कोई जवाब न मिलने पर वह भड़क गए और बहस के दौरान ही दूसरे पक्ष से भिड़ गए। इस दौरान दोनों पक्षों की तरफ से अभद्र शब्दों का भी इस्तेमाल किया गया। विपक्ष के सांसद यही नहीं रुके और इस मुद्दे पर चेयरपर्सन की जवाबदेही पर अड़े रहे।  

यह घटना कैमरे में भी कैद हो गई। वीडियों में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि दोनों पक्ष इस कदर आपा खो बैठे कि आपस में हाथा-पाई से भी पीछे नहीं हटे। इस दौरान महिला पार्षद ने भी खुब धक्कामुक्की की। महिला पार्षद ने आप-पास मौजूद अन्य लोगों पर थप्पड़ बरसाने की भी कोशिश की।

kerala cpm councillors

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

