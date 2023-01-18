Telangana: बीआरएस की जनसभा में दिखेगी विपक्ष की एकजुटता, केजरीवाल-अखिलेश समेत वामपंथी नेता हुए शामिल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(Source: Telangana CMO) pic.twitter.com/vvUSiFDrOu— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023
