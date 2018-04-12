The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018
Is this really the kind of country we we want to be known as to the world today ?? If we can’t stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender,caste,colour or religion then we don’t stand for anything in this world.. not even humanity.. makes me sick to the stomach pic.twitter.com/BDcNuJvsoO— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 12, 2018
Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018
If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.
If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.
केंद्र सरकार ने SC-ST एक्ट मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लिखित जवाब दाखिल किया है। सरकार ने कहा कि ऐसा इसलिए किया गया जिससे SC-ST एक्ट के मुद्दे पर फैली भ्रांतियों को खत्म किया जा सके।
12 अप्रैल 2018