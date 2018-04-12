शहर चुनें

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मासूम के साथ दरिंदगी से सदमे में देश, फरहान-सानिया मिर्जा का फूटा गुस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 03:07 PM IST
जम्मू और कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए गैंगरेप की घटना से पूरा देश सदमे में है। इस मामले पर खेल और बॉलीवुड जगत की हस्तियों ने अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर जाहिर किया है। रितेश देशमुख, सानिया मिर्जा, अभिषेक बच्चन ने इस घटना को शर्मनाक करार दिया है और न्याय की मांग की है। घटना पर जहां पूरे देश में विरोध हो रहा है वहीं राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती का कहना है कि गैर-जिम्मेदाराना बयान बर्दाश्त नहीं किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा- कुछ समूहों के लोगों द्वारा कानून तोड़ने या गैर-जिम्मेदाराना बयान देने की हरकत बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। मामले पर उचित कार्रवाई करते हुए इसकी जांच चल रही है और फास्ट ट्रैक अदालत जल्द ही अपना फैसला सुनाएगी।
इस मामले को लेकर ट्विटर पर हस्तियों ने अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। बॉलीवुड एक्टर फरहान अख्तर ने कहा- कल्पना कीजिए उस 8 साल की बच्ची के दिमाग में उस समय क्या चल रहा होगा जब उसे नशीली दवाएं देकर बंधकर बनाकर इतने दिनों तक रेप किया गया और फिर हत्या कर दी गई। अगर आप उसके मन के दहशत, डर को महसूस नहीं कर सकते तो आप एक इंसान तक नहीं है। अगर आप पीड़िता के लिए न्याय की मांग नहीं करते तो आप किसी से ताल्लुक नहीं रखते हैं।

टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा ने कहा- क्या हम इस एक ऐसे देश के रूप में विश्व में अपनी पहचान बनाना चाहते हैं? अगर आज हम लिंग, जाति, रंग और धर्म से परे जाकर इस 8 साल की बच्ची के लिए साथ खड़े नहीं हो सकते तो फिर कभी किसी चीज के लिए खड़े नहीं हो पाएंगे। इंसानियत के लिए भी नहीं। यह खबर मुझे बीमार कर रही है।

रितेश देशमुख ने कहा- एक 8 साल की बच्ची को नशीली दवाएं देकर उसका बलात्कार किया गया और फिर हत्या कर दी गई। वहीं दूसरी अपने लिए और पुलिस हिरासत में अपने पिता की मौत के लिए न्याय मांग रही है। हमारे पास दो ही विकल्प हैं या तो आवाज उठाएं या फिर मूकदर्शक बने रहें। सही के लिए खड़े हों फिर चाहे आप अकेले ही क्यों न खड़े हों। अभिषेक बच्चन ने गैंगरेप पीड़िता के लिए इंसाफ की मांग की है।

इसी बीच कठुआ मामले में आरोपियों के परिजनों और हिंदू एकता मंच के सदस्यों ने कठुआ में विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने इस मामले की जांच केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) को सौंपने की मांग की। बता दें 7 जनवरी 2018 को आठ साल की बच्ची को नशीली दवा खिलाकर देवस्थान में बंधक बनाकर रखा गया और लगातार एक हफ्ते तक उसके साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार किया गया। इसके बाद उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। घटना के चार महीने बाद पुलिस ने आठ आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर की है।     

