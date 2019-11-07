करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We are aware that there is bilateral document which has been signed between India&Pakistan which clearly specifies the document to be carried by the pilgrims. Any amendment to existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally, it requires consent of both the parties. https://t.co/5eosKIhwJu— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019
Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu: The inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor is a historic event. It is not important to highlight any one individual. pic.twitter.com/yp6O3aqTXG— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019
आज के ही दिन सात नवंबर 1966 को गोहत्या पर प्रतिबंध लगाने का कानून मांगने के लिए संसद के बाहर जुटी साधु-संतों की भीड़ पर गोलियां चलाई गई थीं। इस गोलीबारी में कितने साधुओं की मौत हुई थी, इस पर आज भी विवाद है।
7 नवंबर 2019