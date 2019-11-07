शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Kartarpur corridor is mutual agreement between india and PAK: MEA Raveesh Kumar

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 05:05 PM IST
हस्ताक्षर करते अधिकारी
हस्ताक्षर करते अधिकारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान की ओर से करतारपुर कॉरीडोर जाने के लिए भारतीयों के पासपोर्ट को लेकर ऊहापोह की स्तिथि बनी हुई है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी आज इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि कभी कहा जा रहा है कि पासपोर्ट की जरूरत है कभी बताया जा रहा है कि जरूरी नहीं है। लगता है कि पाकिस्तान की एजेंसियों के बीच कुछ मतभेद हैं। भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच कॉरिडोर पर परस्पर समझौता हुआ है और इसके मुताबिक पासपोर्ट की जरूरत है।  
नवजोत सिंह सिद्दू के मामले पर रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का उद्घाटन देश के लिए ऐतिहासिक घटना है। किसी एक व्यक्ति को विशिष्ट रूप से दर्शाना महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है। 
 


 
kartarpur corridor india pakistan करतारपुर
