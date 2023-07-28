Karnataka: कर्नाटक सरकार ने दूध की कीमत तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर बढ़ाई, शिवकुमार बोले- किसानों को होगा फायदा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कर्नाटक कैबिनेट ने गुरुवार को राज्य में दूध की कीमतें तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर बढ़ाने का फैसला किया। यह फैसला एक अगस्त से प्रभावी होगा। दूध उत्पादक संघ लंबे समय से इसकी मांग कर रहे थे। कानून मंत्री एचके पाटिल ने कहा कि कैबिनेट ने गुरुवार को इस फैसले को मंजूरी दे दी।
#WATCH | Bengaluru: "We have to give money to the farmers. Entire country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3", says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on hike of milk price in the state pic.twitter.com/tVs4CXqgEe— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed