Karnataka: कर्नाटक सरकार ने दूध की कीमत तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर बढ़ाई, शिवकुमार बोले- किसानों को होगा फायदा

कर्नाटक कैबिनेट ने गुरुवार को राज्य में दूध की कीमतें तीन रुपये प्रति लीटर बढ़ाने का फैसला किया। यह फैसला एक अगस्त से प्रभावी होगा। दूध उत्पादक संघ लंबे समय से इसकी मांग कर रहे थे। कानून मंत्री एचके पाटिल ने कहा कि कैबिनेट ने गुरुवार को इस फैसले को मंजूरी दे दी।

"We have to give money to the farmers. Entire country, the price of milk is Rs 50-56, and in our state, the price is very less. So, we want to help the farmers by increasing Rs 3", says Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on hike of milk price in the state