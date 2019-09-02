शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: Four dead after car fell into trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway

कर्नाटक: खाई में गिरी कार, चार लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैसूर Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 11:21 AM IST
कर्नाटक में कार खाई में गिर गई है
कर्नाटक में कार खाई में गिर गई है - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में आज सुबह एक कार खाई में गिर गई। जिसके कारण गाड़ी में सवार चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यह हादसा मैसूर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के नजदीक मदयांग्ला में घटित हुई। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन

Recommended

accedent in jammu kashmir
Udhampur

तीन वाहन दुर्घटनाओं में एक की मौत चार घायल

2 सितंबर 2019

दोनों की फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

गुरुद्वारे से माथा टेककर लौट रहे दादा और पोती को आवारा पशु ने मारा टक्कर, दोनों की मौत

1 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर: हाईवे पर आपस में भिड़ीं दो कार, हादसे में महिला समेत दिल्ली निवासी चार घायल

1 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Bank manager narrowly collides with bank manager
Hathras

ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर बाल बाल बचे बैंक मेनेजर।

1 सितंबर 2019

देवरिया के गौरीबाजार में हरदोई के जिला बेसिक अधिकारी हेमंत राव की कार हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हो ग?
Deoria

ट्रक की टक्कर से कार सवार बीएसए पत्नी सहित घायल

31 अगस्त 2019

crime
Kullu

कार 200 फीट खाई में गिरने के बाद पेड़ में अटकी, एक की मौत

29 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
trench car mysore national highway dead खाई कार
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों का कटा चालान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में पहले दिन कटे 3900 चालान, हवलदार की 'शक्ति' समाप्त, कैश का विकल्प खत्म

2 सितंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, श्रद्धा कपूर बोलीं- इसे रोकना ही होगा

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kalyan Singh to face charges in Babri Masjid demolition case
India News

बाबरी विध्वंस केस : राज्यपाल पद से सेवानिवृत्त होते ही कल्याण सिंह की बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

2 सितंबर 2019

saaho
Bollywood

वीकेंड पर 'साहो' ने तोड़ा अपना ही रिकॉर्ड, आलोचनाओं के बावजूद 3 दिन में जुटाए इतने करोड़

2 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीयू छात्र को थाने में निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा, प्राइवेट पार्ट में डाला प्लास्टिक का पाइप, पांच पर केस

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ishmeet singh
Bollywood

17 साल की उम्र में इस सिंगर ने मचा दिया था तहलका, ऐसे हुई मौत कि नहीं हुआ किसी को भरोसा

2 सितंबर 2019

smriti irani
Bollywood

स्मृति ईरानी को इस वजह से अजय देवगन और तब्बू की आई याद, बोलीं- 'आइए आपका इंतजार था'

2 सितंबर 2019

Shraddha Kapoor and Nusrat Jahan
Bollywood

सरकार के फैसले पर भड़के स्टार्स और नुसरत जहां ने साइन की फिल्म सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

2 सितंबर 2019

इंडिया गेट
Delhi NCR

बढ़ी हुई जुर्माना राशि के तहत चालान काटे जाने का पहला दिन, वाहन चालकों को लगा सदमा

2 सितंबर 2019

इशांत शर्मा
Cricket News

इशांत शर्मा: लंबे वालों वाला दुबला-पतला सा गेंदबाज, जिसने आते ही सभी को हिला डाला

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या मसले पर सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुरू हुई सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष रखेंगे दलील

उच्चतम न्यायालय में अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद की सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई के नेतृत्व वाली पांच न्यायधीशों की बेंच इसकी सुनवाई कर रही है।

2 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद में चाकू लेकर घुसने की कोशिश
India News

चाकू लेकर संसद में घुसने की कोशिश, लगाए राम रहीम के नारे

2 सितंबर 2019

मनोज मुकुंद नरावने
India News

उप सेना प्रमुख ने राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक पर माल्यार्पण किया 

2 सितंबर 2019

पांच राज्यों ने नए यातायात नियमों को लागू नहीं किया है
India News

इन पांच राज्यों में अबतक लागू नहीं हुए नए ट्रैफिक नियम, जानें वजह

2 सितंबर 2019

फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद
India News

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

2 सितंबर 2019

वाईएस राजशेखर रेड्डी
India News

आंध्रप्रदेश में सियासी जमीन तलाशने की तैयारी, वाईएसआर की 10वीं पुण्यतिथि मनाएगी कांग्रेस

2 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: 25 दिनों में पूरी हुई आधी सुनवाई, नवंबर तक फैसले की उम्मीद

2 सितंबर 2019

अमित शाह(फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह ने कहा: ...केवल शरद पवार और पृथ्वीराज चव्हाण ही बचेंगे

2 सितंबर 2019

चालक दल को बचाता भारतीय तटरक्षक विभाग
India News

भारतीय तटरक्षक ने डूब रहे ड्रेजर जहाज से 13 क्रू मेंबर को बचाया, खोज और बचाव कार्य जारी

2 सितंबर 2019

देशभर में मनाया जा रहा गणेश चतुर्थी का पर्व
India News

देशभर में गणेश चतुर्थी की धूम, देखिए कहां कैसे हो रहा गणपति का स्वागत

2 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

भारत के 5वें राष्ट्रपति रहे फखरुद्दीन अली अहमद के परिवार का नाम एनआरसी लिस्ट से गायब है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

2 सितंबर 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 1:17

कुलभूषण जाधव को आज काउंसलर एक्सेस देगा पाकिस्तान, भारत बोला- नहीं चलेगी कोई शर्त

2 सितंबर 2019

भगवान गणेश 1:20

ईको फ्रेंडली गणेश का क्रेज, बंगलूरू के कारीगरों ने 9 हजार नारियलों से बनाई गणेश की प्रतिमा

1 सितंबर 2019

दलबीर कौर 1:18

जगतीत कौर केस: सरबजीत की बहन दलबीर कौर ने इमरान खान को कहा झूठा और कायर

1 सितंबर 2019

हरिवंश नारायण सिंह और कासिम सूरी 1:58

मालदीव की संसद में पाकिस्तान ने उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा तो भारत ने लगाई जोरदार लताड़

1 सितंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा ने ाज 12 घंटे ता बंद बुलाया है
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: आपस में भिड़े टीएमसी-भाजपा कार्यकर्ता, 25 घायल

2 सितंबर 2019

प्रमुख खबरें
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर

2 सितंबर 2019

Apex Muslim body in Assam slams Imran Khan, Asaduddin Owaisi for comments on NRC
India News

एनआरसी : शीर्ष मुस्लिम संस्था ने इमरान और ओवैसी को लगाई फटकार

2 सितंबर 2019

Wahengbam Devananda
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के साथ चंद्रयान-2 की लाइव लैंडिंग देखेंगे मणिपुर के वाहेंगबम देवानंदा

2 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पत्नी से लड़ाई के बाद कांस्टेबल ने की तीन बेटों की हत्या, पुलिस के सामने किया आत्मसमर्पण

2 सितंबर 2019

Devendra fadnavis
India News

मुख्यमंत्री फडणवीस ने ईवीएम पर आरोपों को लेकर विपक्ष को मंदबुद्धि बच्चे के समान बताया

2 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited