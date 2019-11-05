शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka disqualified MLAs SC says will consider sibal request to take record of Yeddyurappa tape

कर्नाटक: सिब्बल का सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अनुरोध येदियुरप्पा के टेप को लिया जाए ऑन रिकॉर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 12:01 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायक मामले पर मंगलवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सुनवाई की। सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत ने कहा, 'हम कपिल सिब्बल के कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा के खिलाफ अपने आरोपों को दर्ज करने के अनुरोध पर विचार करेंगे। इस टेप में येदियुरप्पा ने विधायकों को प्रभावित करने की बात को स्वीकार किया। इन्हीं विधायकों को बाद में अयोग्य ठहराया गया था।'
विज्ञापन

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: कांग्रेस का सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अनुरोध, रिकॉर्ड में लें येदियुरप्पा का ऑडियो क्लिप

4 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: उपचुनाव की बदली तारीख, अब अक्तूबर में नहीं दिसंबर में होंगे चुनाव

28 सितंबर 2019

CBI
India News

कर्नाटक: फोन टैपिंग केस में बंगलूरू के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर आलोक कुमार के घर पहुंची सीबीआई

26 सितंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक उपचुनाव: एचडी कुमारस्वामी बोले- स्थानीय नेताओं को दी जाएगी प्राथमिकता

24 सितंबर 2019

वीएस उगरप्पा
India News

कांग्रेस नेता का विवादित बयान, चुनाव आयोग को बताया केंद्र सरकार की 'कठपुतली'

24 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: अयोग्य ठहराए गए विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 सितंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court bs yeddyurappa kapil sibal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

tabu
Bollywood

हूबहू मां की तरह दिखती हैं ये मशहूर अभिनेत्री, बहन के जन्मदिन पर शेयर की थ्रोबैक तस्वीर

5 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

BB 13: बिग बॉस का चौंकाने वाला फैसला, इस हरकत के बाद सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को शो से निकाला!

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या मामला: कभी भी आ सकता है फैसला, केंद्र ने यूपी भेजे चार हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक साथ नॉमिनेट हुए 7 घरवाले, आरती ने खेली मास्टर चाल, पलट गया गेम

5 नवंबर 2019

Sahil khan and Ayesha
Bollywood

फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी करोड़ों कमाता है ये अभिनेता, टाइगर श्रॉफ की मां से जुड़ चुका है नाम

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

कभी स्टेशन पर गाना गाकर भीख मांगती थीं रानू मंडल, एक रात में ही बदल गई पूरी जिंदगी

5 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के गठजोड़ का दुष्यंत की कविता ने दिया संकेत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' बाहर से साथ

5 नवंबर 2019

बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

वकील अंकल! मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं, सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं, लेकिन आप तो...

5 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान ने भारत से भागे डकैत भूपत को दी थी पनाह
World

भारत से भागे डाकू को पाकिस्तान ने दी थी पनाह, पत्नी ने छोड़ दिया था सिंदूर लगाना

5 नवंबर 2019

devendra fadanvis
India News

शाह-फडणवीस और सोनिया-पवार की मुलाकात के बाद भी नहीं सुलझी महाराष्ट्र की गुत्थी, भाजपा ने चला आखिरी दांव

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अग्रिम जमानत के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा ईडी, 25 नवंबर को अगली सुनवाई

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी के पति और व्यवसायी रॉबर्ट वाड्रा को मिली अग्रिम जमानत को रद्द कराने के लिए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय में याचिका दायर की है।

5 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छठ पूजा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

अमेरिका में भी धूमधाम से मना छठ पर्व, 500 से ज्यादा भारतीय-अमेरिकियों ने लिया हिस्सा

5 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किशोर न्याय समिति को नई रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने को कहा

5 नवंबर 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र सरकार ने लिया फैसला वापस, एपीजे कलाम के नाम पर ही दिए जाएंगे पुरस्कार

5 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन से लाए गए मजदूर
India News

पांच साथियों की हत्या के बाद कश्मीर से कोलकाता लौटे 138 मजदूर

5 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मस्जिद में महिलाओं के प्रवेश वाली याचिका पर 10 दिनों के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

5 नवंबर 2019

हंस राज
India News

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के ऑफिस के बाहर फायरिंग, गोली चलाने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

5 नवंबर 2019

विजया रेड्डी
India News

महिला तहसीलदार काे दिनदहाड़े दफ्तर में पेट्राेल छिड़ककर जिंदा जला डाला, यह थी वजह

5 नवंबर 2019

बगदादी
India News

सीरिया से तुर्की ने बगदादी की बहन को किया गिरफ्तार, ISIS से है रश्मिया अवाद का कनेक्शन

5 नवंबर 2019

सीबीआई
India News

बैंक धोखाधड़ी: सीबीआई ने यूपी, दिल्ली समेत देशभर में 169 स्थानों पर मारे छापे

5 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लोग हैं हैरान, विनोद खन्ना का बेटा रहा संन्यास

विनोद खन्ना के बेटे अक्षय खन्ना और राहुल खन्ना को तो सभी जानते हैं लेकिन उनके तीसरे बेटे साक्षी खन्ना के बारे में बहुत कम ही लोगों को पता होगा। उन्होंने अपने पिता विनोद खन्ना की राह पर चलने का फैसला किया है।

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:21

On Location Shoot: बाल वीर में पूरे भारत नगर के बच्चे हो गए किडनैप, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:51

On Location Shoot: तेरा क्या होगा आलिया में तारा हुई गायब, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

हंस राज 1:08

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के ऑफिस के बाहर फायरिंग, गोली चलाने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

5 नवंबर 2019

बगदादी 1:11

सीरिया से तुर्की ने बगदादी की बहन को किया गिरफ्तार, ISIS से है रश्मिया अवाद का कनेक्शन

5 नवंबर 2019

Related

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या मामला: कभी भी आ सकता है फैसला, केंद्र ने यूपी भेजे चार हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

breaking news amar ujala
India News

भारत सरकार ने म्यांमार में बंधक बनाए गए पांच नागरिकों को कराया रिहा

5 नवंबर 2019

बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा अध्यक्ष घोष ने कहा- गोमांस खाने वाले, कुत्ते का मांस भी खाएं

5 नवंबर 2019

थंगल बाजार में आईईडी धमाका हो गया है
India News

मणिपुर: इंफाल के बाजार में आईईडी धमाका, चार पुलिसकर्मी और एक नागरिक घायल

5 नवंबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी ने दिया था बाबरी मस्जिद खोलने का आदेश, ओवैसी ने गोडबोले का किया समर्थन

5 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के गठजोड़ का दुष्यंत की कविता ने दिया संकेत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' बाहर से साथ

5 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited