Karnataka Crisis: Supreme Court said go to speaker he will take decision on it

कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के सामने पेश हों बागी विधायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jul 2019 11:53 AM IST
Karnataka Crisis: Supreme Court said go to speaker he will take decision on it
Karnataka political crisis - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष से आज दिन में विधायकों के इस्तीफे पर निर्णय लेने को कहा। 
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कर्नाटक के डीजीपी को बागी विधायकों को सुरक्षा मुहैया करने का निर्देश दिया।
  • विधानसभा इलाके में धारा 144 लागू, बुधवार को कांग्रेस के 2 और विधायकों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया।

लाइव अपडेट

11:52 AM, 11-Jul-2019

उम्मीद है वह आएंगे वापस

कर्नाटक मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने बंगलूरू में कहा, 'हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि विधायक हमारे साथ हैं। मुझे उम्मीद है कि वह वापस आएंगे और अपना इस्तीफा वापस ले लेंगे।' 


11:38 AM, 11-Jul-2019

आज शाम 6 बजे विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के सामने पेश हों बागी विधायक

उच्चतम न्यायाय में गुरुवार को कर्नाटक के बागी विधायकों की याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने विधायकों से आज स्पीकर के पास जाने का निर्देश दिया और कहा कि स्पीकर इसपर फैसला लें। विधायकों की तरफ से अदालत में मुकुल रोहतगी पेश हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं। स्पीकर मामले को लटका रहे हैं। अदालत ने कहा कि वह कल मामले पर सुनवाई करेगा।

अदालत ने बागी विधायकों को शाम के छह बजे स्पीकर के सामने पेश होने का आदेश दिया है। अदालत ने कहा कि वह स्पीकर से मिलकर उन्हें अपने इस्तीफे सौंपे और इसका कारण बताएं। अदालत ने कर्नाटक के डीजीपी को बागी विधायकों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने का आदेश दिया। अदालत ने कहा कि स्पीकर को बचे हुए दिन में अपना फैसला लेना है।


 
11:14 AM, 11-Jul-2019

डीके शिवकुमार करेंगे कानूनी कार्रवाई

मुंबई के होटल द्वारा रिजर्वेशन कैंसिल करने के मामले पर कर्नाटक के मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि होटल स्टाफ ने मुझे घंटों बाहर खड़ा रखने के बाद मेरा रिजर्वेशन कैंसिल कर दिया। मैंने अपने लोगों को इसके कानूनी पहलू पर विचार करने को कहा है। मुझे अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए कानूनी उपाय करना होगा।

 

karnataka crisis speaker supreme court resignation hearing कर्नाटक संकट स्पीकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

