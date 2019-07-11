कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के सामने पेश हों बागी विधायक

Liveकर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के सामने पेश हों बागी विधायक
Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar in #Bengaluru: We have confidence that the MLAs will be with us. I hope they will come back and withdraw their resignation. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/qmfqPsPRee— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
Supreme Court asks 10 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs of Karnataka "to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6pm today and submit their resignations if they so wish." SC, says, "security would be provided to the MLAs." pic.twitter.com/RPXd1FPTz3— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019
मुंबई के होटल द्वारा रिजर्वेशन कैंसिल करने के मामले पर कर्नाटक के मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा कि होटल स्टाफ ने मुझे घंटों बाहर खड़ा रखने के बाद मेरा रिजर्वेशन कैंसिल कर दिया। मैंने अपने लोगों को इसके कानूनी पहलू पर विचार करने को कहा है। मुझे अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए कानूनी उपाय करना होगा।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
याचिकाकर्ता के वरिष्ठ वकील के पराशरन ने मामले में जल्द सुनवाई के लिए तारीख की मांग करते हुए कहा, 'चूंकि मध्यस्थता पैनल कोई भी सकारात्मक परिणाम लाने में विफल रहा है इसलिए अदालत को मामले की जल्द सुनवाई के लिए एक तारीख तय करनी चाहिए।'
11 जुलाई 2019