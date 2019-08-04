शहर चुनें

Karnataka : Congress MLA DK Shivakumar filed defamation case against BJP leader BP Yatnal

कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस विधायक ने भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ दायर किया मानहानि का मुकदमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 04:21 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार
डीके शिवकुमार - फोटो : एएनआई
कर्नाटक में भाजपा नेता बीपी यतनाल के खिलाफ मानहानि का मुकदमा करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने आरोप लगाया कि यतनाल ने उनकी सत्यनिष्ठा पर सवाल उठाए हैं शिवकुमार ने इस बारे में कहा, 'वह (यतनाल) सबसे कह रहे हैं कि मैं केंद्रीय मंत्रालय से अनुरोध कर रहा हूं कि वह मेरे खिलाफ चल रहे ईडी और आईटी के मामलों में मेरी सहायता करे। 
शिवकुमार ने कहा, 'वह लोगों को यह बता रहे हैं कि मैंने यह कहा है कि मैं भाजपा की सरकार बनने में कोई रुकावट नहीं डालूंगा। इसने मेरी सत्यनिष्ठा को नुकसान पहुंचाया है। इससे मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ है।' उन्होंने ने कहा, 'मैं एक साधारण कांग्रेस विधायक हूं। मैं गंदी राजनीति नहीं करता हूं न ही किसी पर पीछे से वार करता हूं। आज, जब मेरी सत्यनिष्ठा और ईमानदारी पर सवाल उठाए गए, मैंने कनकपुरा कोर्ट में आपराधिक और दीवानी (क्रिमिनल और सिविल) याचिकाएं दायर की हैं।'

 
karnataka congress dk shivakumar bp yatnal bjp defamation कर्नाटक डीके शिवकुमार
