कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस विधायक ने भाजपा नेता के खिलाफ दायर किया मानहानि का मुकदमा

DK Shivakumar,Congress on ‘filing defamation case against BJP leader BP Yatnal': He is telling that I'm requesting Central Min to help me in ED&IT cases against me&that I've said I'll not stop BJP govt to come to power. It has damaged my integrity. It has hurt me a lot.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yrKLc5Fqby— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
DK Shivakumar, Congress: I am a simple Congress legislator. I don’t do any backdoor politics or backstabbing. Today, when my integrity has been questioned, I have filed criminal & civil petitions in Kanakapura Court. #Karnataka https://t.co/4wzqVqgcWk— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जब कोई शख्स अपनी उंगली या उंगलियों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए किसी से दुष्कर्म करता है तो इसे ‘डिजिटल रेप’ कहते हैं।
4 अगस्त 2019