कर्नाटक: जल्द खत्म हो सकती है परिवहन कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल, सरकार से मिला मदद का भरोसा

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has appealed to KSRTC staff to call off their strike. A sincere effort was made to resolve problems of KSRTC staff in today’s meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Lakshman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai: CMO

During discussion today, agitating staff of KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) agreed to end their protest, but later decided to continue it. It is not good if the workers allow someone else to make decisions for them: Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi pic.twitter.com/7MM5piqSSO