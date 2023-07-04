Karnataka: विधानसभा में BJP विधायकों ने मचाया हंगामा, वेल में पहुंचे कांग्रेसी नेता, स्पीकर ने किया सदन स्थगित

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Heated scenes at the Karnataka Assembly as BJP MLAs storm the well of the House on the issues of the implementation of the five guarantees of the Congress Government in the State.



और पढ़ें



(Source: Vidhana Soudha)



सत्र के दौरान जब स्पीकर ने प्रश्नकाल के दौरान विधायक शिवालिंगे गौड़ा से सवाल करने को कहा तो भाजपा नेता बसवराज बोम्मई, आर अशोक और अश्वथनारायण के साथ अन्य विधायक खड़े होकर प्रश्नकाल को निलंबित करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कांग्रेस द्वारा किए वादों पर चर्चा करने के लिए समय देने की मांग करने लगे।



भाजपा विधायकों की इस मांग पर सीएम सिद्धारमैया और डिप्टी सीएम डीके शिवकुमार ने आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने भाजपा से प्रश्नकाल खत्म होने का इंतजार करने को कहा। कई विधायक भाजपा की मांग पर आपत्ति जताते हुए सदन की वेल में आ गए। स्पीकर ने हंगामे को शांत करने के लिए 15 मिनट के लिए सदन को स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया। (Source: Vidhana Soudha) pic.twitter.com/CrYgd5i33j — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023 सत्र के दौरान जब स्पीकर ने प्रश्नकाल के दौरान विधायक शिवालिंगे गौड़ा से सवाल करने को कहा तो भाजपा नेता बसवराज बोम्मई, आर अशोक और अश्वथनारायण के साथ अन्य विधायक खड़े होकर प्रश्नकाल को निलंबित करने की मांग की। उन्होंने कांग्रेस द्वारा किए वादों पर चर्चा करने के लिए समय देने की मांग करने लगे।भाजपा विधायकों की इस मांग पर सीएम सिद्धारमैया और डिप्टी सीएम डीके शिवकुमार ने आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने भाजपा से प्रश्नकाल खत्म होने का इंतजार करने को कहा। कई विधायक भाजपा की मांग पर आपत्ति जताते हुए सदन की वेल में आ गए। स्पीकर ने हंगामे को शांत करने के लिए 15 मिनट के लिए सदन को स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया।

विज्ञापन