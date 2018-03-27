BJP will get clear majority in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. No divisive politics will work this time: Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/EmsxUGwrpa— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
Congress is ready to face election, we'll be victorious against BJP. What BJP has done gives an impression that they don't regard a constitutional office. Weaker section of society has always been with Cong: Veerappa Moily, Cong on #KarnatakaElection2018 & Amit Malviya tweet row pic.twitter.com/hFQvB2hFy0— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों पर बीजेपी के आईटी हेड अमित मालवीय के ट्वीट से हंगामा हो गया।
27 मार्च 2018