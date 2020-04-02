शहर चुनें

बंगलूरू में कोरोना का डेटा एकत्र कर रही आशा कर्यकर्ता पर लोगों ने किया हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 02 Apr 2020 02:18 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां स्वास्थ्य और अन्य सेवा से जुड़े लोग कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में डटे हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर कुछ लोग इस लड़ाई में परेशानी खड़ी कर रहे हैं। कर्नाटक की एक आशा कार्यकर्ता के ऊपर कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित डेटा एकत्र करने के दौरान हमला हुआ है।
आशा कार्यकर्ता कृष्णवेनी ने बताया कि ब्याटारायणपुरा में कोविड-19 से जुड़े डेटा इकट्ठा करते वक्त मेरे ऊपर हमला किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह समस्या तब शुरू हुई जब पास के एक मस्जिद से हमारे खिलाफ घोषणा की गई। उनका कहना है कि जिसने भी यह घोषणा की है उसे गिरफ्तार किया जाना चाहिए।
 
