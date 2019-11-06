कर्नाटक: चित्रदुर्ग के प्राथमिक विद्यालय में मिड डे मील का भोजन खाकर 60 बच्चे बीमार

Karnataka: More than 60 students of a primary school in Chitradurga admitted to hospital today. Students complained of stomach ache and vomiting allegedly after consuming mid meal at school. pic.twitter.com/POZ7dA8ASN— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2019
सांस्कृतिक मंत्रालय की तरफ से नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम और लाइब्रेरी (एनएमएमएल) सोसाइटी का पुनर्गठन किया गया है। नेहरू म्यूजियम में कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, करण सिंह और जयराम रमेश को यहां से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया गया है।
6 नवंबर 2019