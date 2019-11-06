शहर चुनें

Karnataka 60 children sick after eating mid day meal at primary school in Chitradurga

कर्नाटक: चित्रदुर्ग के प्राथमिक विद्यालय में मिड डे मील का भोजन खाकर 60 बच्चे बीमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 11:01 AM IST
मिड डे मील खाकर बीमार बच्चे
मिड डे मील खाकर बीमार बच्चे - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक में मध्याह्न भोजन (मिड डे मील) खाने से 60 बच्चे बीमार पड़ गए। बीमार बच्चों को तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाकर भर्ती करवाया गया। कर्नाटक के चित्रदुर्ग में स्थित एक प्राथमिक विद्यालय में बच्चों को मध्याह्न का भोजन दिया गया।
बच्चों को भोजन खाने के बाद पेट में दर्द होने लगा, जिसके बाद उन्होंने अध्यापकों से इस बात की शिकायत की। वहीं, कुछ बच्चों को उल्टियां होना भी शुरू हो गई। जिसके बाद अध्यापकों ने सभी 60 बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। 

इस घटना की सूचना मिलते ही इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। पुलिस द्वारा इस घटना की जांच की जा रही है।  
karnataka mid day meal
