Home ›   India News ›   Just seven days for mercy petition of Akshay Kumar singh in Nirbhaya case

निर्भया केस: दरिंदे अक्षय कुमार के पास दया याचिका के लिए बस सात दिन, मिला नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 04:22 AM IST
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
निर्भया के एक दरिंदे अक्षय कुमार सिंह को तिहाड़ जेल प्रशासन ने नोटिस जारी कर कहा है कि निर्भया मामले में उसके पास दया याचिका को छोड़कर सारे कानूनी विकल्प अब खत्म हो चुके हैं। वह चाहे तो इस नोटिस को पाने के सात दिन में राष्ट्रपति के समक्ष दया याचिका दायर कर सकता है। 
अक्षय ने अभी तक दया याचिका नहीं दी है। अगर अक्षय ऐसा नहीं करता है तो माना जाएगा कि वह दया याचिका दाखिल करने का इच्छुक नहीं है। फिर इस मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यह नोटिस 18 दिसंबर को ही जारी किया गया।
