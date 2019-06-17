शहर चुनें

जेपी नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष, संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में लिया गया फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 08:02 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए जेपी नड्डा को पार्टी का कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में उन्हें यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। नड्डा दिसंबर तक पार्टी के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष रहेंगे। शाह द्वारा गृह मंत्रालय का जिम्मा संभालने के बाद कई नाम इस दौड़ में शामिल थे, लेकिन नड्डा का नाम इसमें सबसे ऊपर था। 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि अमित शाह के नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने कई चुनाव जीते हैं। लेकिन, जबसे प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें गृह मंत्री नियुक्त किया है, अमित शाह ने खुद कहा था कि पार्टी अध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी किसी और को दे देनी चाहिए। भाजपा के संसदीय बोर्ड ने जेपी नड्डा को कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष के रूप में चयनित किया है। 


 

jp nadda bjp working bjp president जेपी नड्डा narendra modi amit shah
