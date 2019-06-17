जेपी नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष, संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में लिया गया फैसला

Delhi: Senior BJP leaders present bouquets to JP Nadda at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting being held at the BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/sgvmAx2tym— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Rajnath Singh: BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president pic.twitter.com/Z7boOluF6O— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर के शपथ लेने के दौरान लोकसभा में जमकर विवाद हो गया।
17 जून 2019