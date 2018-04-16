शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   journalist S.Nihal Singh passes away at the age of 89 

प्रख्यात पत्रकार सुरेंद्र निहाल सिंह का 89 साल की उम्र में निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 06:33 PM IST
journalist S.Nihal Singh passes away at the age of 89 
प्रख्यात वरिष्ठ पत्रकार सुरेंद्र निहाल सिंह का 89 वर्ष की उम्र में सोमवार को निधन हो गया। निहाल सिंह 'द स्टेटसमैन' के पूर्व संपादक रह चुके हैं। निहाल सिंह का जन्म 30 अप्रैल 1929 में हुआ था।
अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों की बेहतरीन जानकारी रखने वाले निहाल सिंह को इमरजेंसी के दौरान उनकी पत्रकारिता के लिए उन्हें न्यूयॉर्क की एटलस वर्ल्ड प्रेस सर्विस की ओर से इंटरनेशनल एडिटर ऑफ ईयर का अवॉर्ड भी दिया जा चुका है।

उन्होंने योगी एंड बीयर: भारत-सोवियत संबंधों का एक अध्ययन, इंक इन माय वीन्स: पत्रकारिता में एक जीवन और द गैंग एंड 900 मिलयन: ए चाइना डायरी जैसी किताबें भी लिखी।

 


 
journalist s.nihal singh सुरेंद्र निहाल सिंह

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

hotel
Weird Stories

इस होटल में आकर लोग लेते हैं अपनी मौत का मजा, एक कमरे में हुई थीं 200 लोगों की हत्याएं

16 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

दिन पर दिन खराब हो रही कपिल शर्मा की दिमागी हालत, अली ने घर जाकर जो देखा वो चौंकाने वाला था

16 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बेटी श्वेता के डेब्यू को लेकर उत्साहित हैं अमिताभ, इंस्टाग्राम पर ऐसे जाहिर की खुशी

16 अप्रैल 2018

samanyu pothuraju
World of Wonders

अफ्रीका के सबसे ऊंचे पहाड़ पर चढ़ गया 7 साल का बच्चा, इसके बाद जो हुआ...

16 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन सीना
Hollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड से ब्रेकअप होने के बाद बुरी तरह टूट चुके हैं जॉन सीना, इन तस्वीरों ने खोल दिया सारा राज

16 अप्रैल 2018

Rajesh Kumar
Television

19 साल तक TV में काम करने के बाद इस एक्टर ने अचानक लिया बड़ा फैसला, फैंस को होगी निराशा

16 अप्रैल 2018

धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी से शादी के लिए धर्मेंद्र ने बदल लिया था धर्म, जानिए कहां हैं पहली पत्नी प्रकाश कौर

16 अप्रैल 2018

RAPE
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 फिल्मों में एक्ट्रेस से होता है रेप, आरोपियों को अंत में मिलती है सजा-ए-मौत

16 अप्रैल 2018

Surveen Chawla
Bollywood

बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, 'करियर के लिए न्यूड हो जाऊं, तो भी मेरे पति को फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा'

16 अप्रैल 2018

Varun Dhawan
Bollywood

वरुण धवन की दीवानगी में इस नाबालिग लड़की ने पार की सारी हदें, घर के बाहर किया इंतजार और फिर..

16 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

VIDEO: 12-year old girl jumped from the roof of building to escape the wrath of her father
India News

VIDEO: पिता कर रहा था चप्पल से पिटाई, 12 साल की लड़की ने छत से छलांग लगाई

राजस्थान के जयपुर में 12 साल की लड़की ने अपने घर की छत से छलांग लगा ली।

16 अप्रैल 2018

Tamilnadu: girl students told do sexual favours for college administration
India News

अधिकारियों के साथ 'संबंध' बनाओ अच्छे अंक पाओ', प्रोफेसर ने छात्राओं को दिया ऑफर

16 अप्रैल 2018

Narendra Modi
India News

पूर्व नौकरशाहों का पीएम मोदी को खुला खत, लिखा- आजादी के बाद यह देश का सबसे काला दौर

16 अप्रैल 2018

कोलकाता मेट्रो
India News

कोलकाता मेट्रो की खिड़कियां तोड़कर बाहर निकले यात्री, बड़ा हादसा टला

16 अप्रैल 2018

सूखा
India News

कैसे समाप्त हुई सिंधु घाटी की सभ्यता, IIT खड़गपुर के वैज्ञानिकों ने किया खुलासा

16 अप्रैल 2018

संबित पात्रा
India News

कुछ वोटों के लिए कांग्रेस ने हिंदू धर्म को किया बदनाम, अब राहुल-सोनिया पूरे देश से मांगे माफी: BJP

16 अप्रैल 2018

Mecca Masjid Verdict: Congress and Owaisi raised questions on NIA
India News

मक्का मस्जिद ब्लास्ट: कांग्रेस और ओवैसी ने NIA पर उठाए सवाल, बीजेपी बोली- 2G केस याद करो

16 अप्रैल 2018

Togadia slams pm modi over foriegn visit of uk and sweden 
India News

तोगड़िया बोले, ‘बेटियां सुरक्षित नहीं’, पीएम मोदी कर रहे विदेश दौरा

16 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

अगर PM मोदी बेटियों के लिए न्याय चाहते हैं तो फास्ट ट्रैक में कराएं सुनवाई: राहुल गांधी

16 अप्रैल 2018

Supreme Court of India
India News

कठुआ गैंगरेप: जम्मू-कश्मीर से बाहर हो केस की सुनवाई, पिता की अर्जी पर SC ने भेजा सरकार को नोटिस

16 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

मक्का-मस्जिद को दहलाने के आरोपी बरी, जानिए एनआईए जांच का पूरा सच

11 साल बाद एनआईए की विशेष अदालत ने हैदराबाद के मक्का मस्जिद ब्लास्ट मामले में मुख्य आरोपी स्वामी असीमानंद समेत सभी 5 आरोपियों को बरी कर दिया है।

16 अप्रैल 2018

कमलनाथ 0:53

VIDEO: कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ का विवादित बयान, बीजेपी को बताया बलात्कार जनता पार्टी

16 अप्रैल 2018

ओवैसी 1:26

कर्नाटक चुनाव: बीजेपी और कांग्रेस पर भारी पड़ सकता है ओवैसी का ये दांव

16 अप्रैल 2018

bjp mp 0:39

VIDEO: इस BJP सांसद ने दी CM का अपमान करने वाले को दुनिया से गायब करने की धमकी

16 अप्रैल 2018

रेप 3:12

महिलाओं के लिए सबसे ज्यादा असुरक्षित हैं देश के ये शहर

16 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

फेक न्यूज
India News

फेक न्यूज पर हमेशा के लिए रद्द हो सकती है पत्रकार की मान्यता

3 अप्रैल 2018

राजेश
India News

बिहार और मध्य प्रदेश में पत्रकारों की मौत के बाद अब रेडियो जॉकी की स्टूडियो में हत्या

27 मार्च 2018

संदीप शर्मा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पत्रकार की मौत पर सीएम शिवराज ने दिए CBI जांच के आदेश

27 मार्च 2018

संदीप शर्मा
Madhya Pradesh

वीडियो: मध्यप्रदेश में पत्रकार को ट्रक ने कुचला, रेत माफिया के खिलाफ लिखते थे खबर

26 मार्च 2018

death of journalist in bihar, family suspect murder
Bihar

बिहार के आरा में पत्रकार की मौत हत्या या हादसा?

26 मार्च 2018

स्कॉर्पियो कार
Bihar

बिहार: दो पत्रकारों को गाड़ी से कुचलने वाला मुखिया गिरफ्तार, बेटों की तलाश जारी

26 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.