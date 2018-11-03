शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Journalist pallavi gogoi said the relationship with mj akbar was not with the consent

#MeToo: एमजे अकबर पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली पत्रकार ने कहा- सहमति से नहीं था संबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 11:54 AM IST
MJ Akbar
MJ Akbar - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
'मी टू' अभियान के तहत यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में फंसे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर पर जिस महिला पत्रकार ने रेप का आरोप लगाया था, अब उसने इस मामले अपना पक्ष रखा है। पल्लवी गोगोई नामक पत्रकार ने कहा है कि उनके और एमजे अकबर के बीच सहमति से संबंध नहीं बने थे। 
विज्ञापन
महिला पत्रकार का कहना है कि जबरदस्ती और ताकत का गलत इस्तेमाल कर बनाए गए संबंध कभी सहमति वाले नहीं हो सकते हैं। 

Recommended

Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की शादी की रस्में शुरू, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की शादी की रस्में शुरू, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

2 नवंबर 2018

shabana azmi
Varanasi

#MeToo कैंपेन पर शबाना आजमी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बनारस में दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा

3 नवंबर 2018

मीडिया से बातचीत करते तेजप्रताप
Bihar

तलाक की अर्जी पर तेजप्रताप ने कहा - घुट-घुट कर नहीं जी सकता, लालू से मिलने पहुंचे

3 नवंबर 2018

Relationship

एमबीए हैं तेजप्रताप की पत्नी, बेहद मॉर्डन और पढ़ी-लिखी हैं ऐश्वर्या

3 नवंबर 2018

ऐश्वर्या और तेजप्रताप यादव
ऐश्वर्या
ऐश्वर्या और तेजप्रताप
Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai Marriage mehendi and sangeet pictures videos are here take a look
Relationship

एमबीए हैं तेजप्रताप की पत्नी, बेहद मॉर्डन और पढ़ी-लिखी हैं ऐश्वर्या

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

राधा की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एल्बम

3 नवंबर 2018

Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

2 नवंबर 2018

thread
broom
Lifestyle

धनतेरस पर झाड़ू खरीदते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, रूठ जाएंगी लक्ष्मी

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mj akbar pallavi gogoi me too movement एमजे अकबर पल्लवी गोगोई मी टू अभियान
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

School Bag
Amazing Animals

बच्ची के स्कूल बैग में छिपा था कुछ ऐसा, खोलते ही निकल आई क्लास टीचर की चीख

3 नवंबर 2018

tej pratap wedding
Delhi NCR

राधा की तलाश में पत्नी को 5 महीने में ही तलाक दे रहे लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप, देखें शादी की एल्बम

3 नवंबर 2018

Achyutananda Murder Case Four teams search for accused
Prayagraj

सुमित शुक्ला हत्याकांड: दो दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, सोशल मीडिया पर दिन भर रही ये चर्चा

3 नवंबर 2018

चीनी
Business

विदेश में चीनी बेचने की संभावना देख रही सरकार, अधिकारी दौरे पर

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षक भर्ती
Lucknow

68500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती : हाईकोर्ट के फैसले से नवनियुक्त शिक्षक रहेंगे प्रभाव मुक्त

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Tej pratap yadav and Aishwarya Rai
Bihar

लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप ने पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से मांगा तलाक, पांच महीने पहले ही हुई थी शादी

2 नवंबर 2018

terrorist attack on a bus full of christian people, 7 died, IS took the responsibility
Rest of World

मिस्त्र में ईसाईयों से भरी बस पर हमला, सात की मौत, आईएस ने ली जिम्मेदारी

3 नवंबर 2018

US agrees to grant india crude oil waiver from Iran sanctions
India News

ईरान से कच्चे तेल की खरीद पर अमेरिकी प्रतिबंध से भारत समेत आठ देशों को मिलेगी छूट

3 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Business

धनतेरस-दिवाली पर बाजार में उत्साह, हर जगह चल रही ऑफर की बरसात 

3 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज ने कहा, संभव है मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून लाना

जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर ने कांग्रेस पार्टी से जुड़े संस्थान ऑल इंडिया प्रोफेशनल्स कांग्रेस की एक परिचर्चा सत्र के दौरान कहा कि उच्चतम न्यायालय में मामला लंबित होने के बावजूद सरकार राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून बना सकती है।

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मंदिर निर्माण लिए हिंदू संत दो दिनों की बैठक कर रहे हैं
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए हलचल हुई तेज, दिल्ली में साधु-संतों की बड़ी बैठक जारी

3 नवंबर 2018

Yavatmal people
India News

14 लोगों को मारने वाली आदमखोर बाघिन मारी गई, इलाके में जश्न का माहौल

3 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

साइबर हमलों का आसान शिकार बना भारत, 2018 में बढ़े 10 प्रतिशत मामले

3 नवंबर 2018

#MeToo and other important news on amar ujala .com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

3 नवंबर 2018

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
India News

दिवाली गिफ्ट की आड़ में मतदाताओं को नहीं लुभा पाएंगे नेता, चुनाव आयोग रखेगा नजर

3 नवंबर 2018

Hospitals decreased for Ayushman Bharat scheme
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के लिए कम पड़े अस्पताल, 6.5 लाख बिस्तर की दरकार 

3 नवंबर 2018

हत्याओं के विरोध में बंगाली संस्थाओं ने बंद बुलाया है
India News

तिनसुकिया हत्याकांड: प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बंगाली संस्थाओं ने बुलाया 24 घंटे का बंद

3 नवंबर 2018

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

विरोध के बीच फिर खुलेंगे सबरीमाला के द्वार, 4-6 नवंबर लागू रहेगी धारा 144

3 नवंबर 2018

बंदूकधारी समेत तीन की मौत
India News

फ्लोरिडा में योग स्टूडियो पर गोलीबारी, बंदूकधारी समेत तीन की मौत

3 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

मंडलाः महिलाओं के मुद्दे न हों नजरअंदाज, शिक्षा पर दिया जाए ध्यान

सत्ता का सेमीफाइनल के तहत अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम का चुनावी रथ मध्य प्रदेश पहुंचा और मंडला शहर की आधी आबादी से बात की। आइए जानते हैं यहां की महिलाओं ने क्या कहा....

3 नवंबर 2018

NARENDRA MODI 1:32

पीएम मोदी का दिवाली गिफ्ट, 59 मिनट में मिलेगा एक करोड़ तक का लोन!

2 नवंबर 2018

bhayya ji joshi 0:59

राम मंदिर पर भैय्याजी जोशी का बड़ा बयान, जरूरत पड़ी तो 1992 जैसा होगा आंदोलन

2 नवंबर 2018

असम 1:06

असम: तिनसुकिया में 5 लोगों की हत्या पर शुरू का हुआ बवाल, ULFA ने दी ये सफाई

2 नवंबर 2018

मंत्री 0:53

मंत्री जी ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर के खिलाड़ियों संग किया ऐसा सलूक, वीडियो हो गया वायरल

2 नवंबर 2018

Related

Election 2018
India News

3 नवंबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

3 नवंबर 2018

Thackeray property dispute ends,Jaydev returned the petition filed in court
India News

ठाकरे परिवार का संपत्ति विवाद खत्म, बेटे जयदेव ने अदालत में दायर याचिका ली वापस

3 नवंबर 2018

Three cases of zica have appeared in Madhya Pradesh
India News

मध्यप्रदेश में जीका के तीन मामले आए सामने,  सात माह का बच्चा भी आया चपेट में

3 नवंबर 2018

एमपी रविंद्र
India News

कर्नाटक में पूर्व विधायक एमपी रविंद्र का मल्टीपल ऑर्गन फेलियर के कारण निधन

3 नवंबर 2018

Appointment of women on cellar rank will be soon in the Navy
India News

नौसेना में बढ़ेगी महिलाओं की हिस्सेदारी, जल्द होगी होगी सेलर रैंक पर नियुक्ति

3 नवंबर 2018

एमजे अकबर
India News

#MeToo: अमेरिकी पत्रकार के आरोप पर एमजे अकबर की सफाई, बोले- हम रिलेशनशिप में थे

2 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.