No front can stand in front of PM Narendra Modi, this grand alliance is just a symbol of desperation of those people who are unable to get people vote for them. They are only united by hatred: Jitender Singh, MoS PMO pic.twitter.com/FpiEqUf1HK— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018
कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24-परगना जिले के मंदिरबाजार इलाके में भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता की धारदार हथियारों से गोद-गोद कर हत्या कर दी।
28 जुलाई 2018