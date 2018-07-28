शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Jitender Singh says Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाला कश्मीर हमारा है, हम लेकर रहेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Jul 2018 03:43 PM IST
jitendra singh
jitendra singh
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय में राज्य मंत्री जितेन्द्र सिंह ने महागठबंधन पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सामने कोई मोर्चा खड़ा नहीं हो सकता है। क्योंकि उनके खिलाफ जो महागठबंधन खड़ा हो रहा है यह उन लोगों की हताशा का प्रतीक है जो इसमें शामिल हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सभी नफरत से एकजुट हैं। 
इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न हिस्सा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने अवैध रूप से हमारा एक हिस्सा अपने नियंत्रण में ले लिया है। जिसे हम वापस लेकर रहेंगे। क्योंकि जम्मू कश्मीर के राजा हरि सिंह ने अपने राज्य को भारत में शामिल किया था।
 

 

RELATED

Mehbooba Mufti
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पीडीपी में फूट, स्थापना दिवस पर नहीं पहुंचे 10 विधायक

28 जुलाई 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपा की राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी बैठक आज, मुलायम और शिवपाल पर टिकी नजर

28 जुलाई 2018

jitender singh pm modi bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

bepannaah jennifer winget
Television

खुले में लिपलॉक करते नजर आए थे ये 5 टीवी कपल, अवार्ड फंक्शन में इस जोड़ी ने की थी हद पार

28 जुलाई 2018

sonam and anand
Bollywood

31 साल पहले रिलीज हुई फिल्म को सोनम इस तरह कर रही हैं प्रमोट, कनेक्शन अनिल कपूर से जुड़ा

28 जुलाई 2018

संजीव श्रीवास्तव
Bollywood

डांसिंग अंकल के सितारे बुलंदी पर, सलमान-गोविंद से मिलने के बाद अब पहली फिल्म भी हुई रिलीज

28 जुलाई 2018

world hepatitis day 2018
Yoga and Health

वर्ल्ड हेपेटाइटिस डे: इस बीमारी के हैं शिकार, तो जान लें कैसी होनी चाहिए आपकी डाइट

28 जुलाई 2018

indian railway rrb group c exam know how to check exam center
Government Jobs

RRB Recruitment 2018: रेलवे भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र की लिस्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

28 जुलाई 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से 10 साल बड़ी प्रियंका की कुल कमाई बेहद मामूली, देसी गर्ल से भी बड़े स्टार हैं निक जोनस

28 जुलाई 2018

Tips To look Gorgeous
Beauty tips

सोने से पहले करेंगे ये 6 काम तो खूबसूरती आपके कदम चूमेगी

28 जुलाई 2018

supersonic
Science Wonders

ये हैं भविष्य के जादुई विमान, दुनिया के किसी भी कोने में पहुंचने में लेंगे सिर्फ 4 घंटे

28 जुलाई 2018

eye drop
Home Remedies

बहुत फायदेमंद होता है हल्दी से बना आई ड्राप, आंखों से जुड़ी कई परेशानियों को कर देता है छूमंतर

28 जुलाई 2018

maize
Yoga and Health

भुट्टा खाने के बाद भूलकर भी पानी पीने की गलती न करें वरना...

28 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: स्थानीय भाजपा नेता की गोद-गोद कर हत्या, पार्टी ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर लगाया आरोप

कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण 24-परगना जिले के मंदिरबाजार इलाके में भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता की धारदार हथियारों से गोद-गोद कर हत्या कर दी।

28 जुलाई 2018

bus
India News

महाराष्ट्र में 200 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी बस, 33 की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख

28 जुलाई 2018

चंद्र कुमार बोस
India News

नेताजी के परपोते ने कहा- बकरी को माता मानकर उसका गोश्त खाना छोड़ें हिंदू

28 जुलाई 2018

असम- मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल के साथ वित्त मंत्री हेमंत विश्व शर्मा।
India News

सरकारी कर्मचारियों ने माता-पिता की देखभाल नहीं की तो कटेगा वेतन

28 जुलाई 2018

ममता-उमर मिले
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद का उम्मीदवार चुनने पर विपक्ष के बिखराव का खतरा: ममता

28 जुलाई 2018

Mehbooba Mufti
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पीडीपी में फूट, स्थापना दिवस पर नहीं पहुंचे 10 विधायक

28 जुलाई 2018

जिंदा दफन होने के लिए अपनी कब्र खोदने वाले लच्ची रेड्डी।
India News

पुलिस को बताकर जिंदा दफन होने जा रहा था बुजुर्ग, कहा- देश में रहने लायक माहौल नहीं

28 जुलाई 2018

long hair
India News

वीडियो वायरल: 5 फीट की लड़की, 3 फीट ऊंचाई का पलंग फिर भी जमीन को छू रहे हैं बाल

28 जुलाई 2018

UP Cabinet
India News

योगी कैबिनेट के आधा दर्जन मंत्री लड़ सकते हैं लोकसभा चुनाव, श्रीकांत-महाना को मिल सकता है टिकट

28 जुलाई 2018

arrest
India News

मदरसे में यौन उत्पीड़न करने वाला मौलाना गिरफ्तार, 36 छात्राओं को बचाया गया

28 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली में तीन लड़कियां भूख से मर गई, आरोप-प्रत्यारोप में लगी हैं पार्टियां

दिल्ली के मंडावली में एक ही परिवार की तीन बच्चियों की मौत भूख से ही हुई। मौत के बाद तरह-तरह की बातें हो रही है। मामले में सियासी जारी है और मामला ही गायब है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

28 जुलाई 2018

rain 3:02

17 राज्यों पर बरस सकता है बारिश का कहर, अलर्ट जारी

28 जुलाई 2018

moon 3:09

VIDEO: Chandra Grahan 2018: बीती रात नहीं देख पाए चंद्रग्रहण तो यहां देखिए

28 जुलाई 2018

मॉब लिंचिंग 3:40

पूरे देश में था हंगामा और यहां मर गईं 48 गाय, जिम्मेदार कौन?

28 जुलाई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:07

सिर्फ 2 मिनट में देखें पूर्ण चंद्र ग्रहण

28 जुलाई 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.