कांग्रेस नेताओं संग बैठक में ब्रिटिश नेता जेरेमी कॉर्बिन का कश्मीर पर विवादास्पद बयान, भाजपा हुई लाल

Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans! https://t.co/Sb0MThF17A

A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir.



There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long. pic.twitter.com/wn8DXLohJT