JK: बांदीपुरा मुठभेड़ में मारे गए दो आतंकी, एयरफोर्स के दो कमांडर भी शहीद

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Mar 2018 07:36 PM IST
jammu kashmir encounter Bandipora Hajin two armymen lost life 2 terrorists gunned down
कश्मीर - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू कश्मीर में हुए एक एनकाउंटर में दो जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर है। वहीं इस एनकाउंटर में दो आतंकवादी भी मारे गए हैं। सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच यह मुठभेड़ बांदीपुरा के हजिन इलाके में हुई थी। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, जिन जवानों की जान गई वे इंडियन एयरफोर्स की गरुड़ फोर्स के थे। दोनों आर्मी के साथ ट्रेनिंग पर थे। शहीद होने वाले कमांडर्स के नाम मिलिंद किशोर और नीलीश कुमार नाय्यर है।
पढ़ें: जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों के जनाजे में शामिल हुए हजारों लोग, लगे देश विरोध नारे

इससे पहले दस अक्टूबर को कुपवाड़ा जिले में आतंकियों ने घुसपैठ की कोशिश की थी जिसको जवानों ने नाकाम कर दिया था। आतंकी अपने हथियार छोड़ पीओके भागने में सफल रहे थे। इलाके की तलाशी के दौरान सेना को घटनास्थल से दो एके 47 राइफल, चार मैगजीन, 60 राउंड, एक पिस्तौल समेत अन्य हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुआ था।

इससे पहले दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां में मुठभेड़ हुई थी जिसमें तीन आतंकियों को सेना ने मार गिराया था। मारे गए दो आतंकी हिजबुल और एक लश्कर का था। उनकी पहचान आबिद, जाहिद मीर और इरफान के रूप में हुई थी।
 

 

