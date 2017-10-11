{"_id":"59dd882d4f1c1b74698b528c","slug":"jammu-kashmir-encounter-bandipora-hajin-two-armymen-lost-life-2-terrorists-gunned-down","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JK: \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0920\u092d\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

J&K: IAF Garuda Force personnel Sergeant Milind Kishor & Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayar, who lost their lives in #Bandipora encounter. pic.twitter.com/Pj2NfYAbS3 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017

#UPDATE 2 personnel who lost their lives in Bandipora (J&K) encounter were from IAF's Garuda Force & were with Army for operational training — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017

#FLASH: 2 Army men have lost their lives during encounter in Bandipora's Hajin (J&K). Total 2 terrorists gunned down. Ops continue. pic.twitter.com/TyXnekh7cc — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017