J&K: IAF Garuda Force personnel Sergeant Milind Kishor & Corporal Nilesh Kumar Nayar, who lost their lives in #Bandipora encounter. pic.twitter.com/Pj2NfYAbS3— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017
#UPDATE 2 personnel who lost their lives in Bandipora (J&K) encounter were from IAF's Garuda Force & were with Army for operational training— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017
#FLASH: 2 Army men have lost their lives during encounter in Bandipora's Hajin (J&K). Total 2 terrorists gunned down. Ops continue. pic.twitter.com/TyXnekh7cc— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिए घूस लेने के मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम से सीबीआई ने कई घंटे तक पूछताछ की है।
2 मार्च 2018